WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — After taking an early five-run lead, the Castleton University baseball team held off Williams to log a 6-5 victory at Bobby Coombs Field Wednesday.
Trey Lavigne and Mikey Raby picked up two base knocks apiece, the first of their careers. Raby's first career tally was a triple as the freshman stole home later that inning. Kannon Dush went 2-for-5 with an RBI, making four multi-hit performances in the last six games.
Hunter Perkins led the squad with two RBIs thanks to a double as Keegan also doubled to drive in a run while crossing the plate three times.
In his second career start, Adam Winchell posted his best outing of 2023 as the Fort Ann, New York native posted two scoreless innings, striking out a pair while allowing no hits. The squad's first reliever Stephen Coffey got the decision with a two-frame afternoon, fanning three and holding the Ephs to two runs. Brayden Howrigan, the last of six relief pitchers, struck out two hitters in the ninth to earn his fourth save of the year.
In the third, Keegan double brought Tyler McClain home as Perkins forced the Williams shortstop to commit an error, chalking up another run. In the bottom half, Coffey collected a K and stranded a runner 90 feet from home.
In the fourth after a walk, McLain took off for second to encourage a throw, allowing Raby to dash home and extend the gap to three. Later in the inning, Perkins doubled to score two.
A trio of hits allowed the Ephs to get two back in the home half.
With two away in the sixth, walks by Keegan and Perkins set up an RBI single by Dush.
The Ephs narrowed the deficit to two runs after a passed ball and fielder's choice allowed a pair of runners to come across. A two-out rally in the seventh inning nearly allowed Williams to tie it up, but Owen Phelps left the tying run at third.
Ethan Nichols and Howrigan each stranded a runner in the eighth and ninth frames, respectively, to secure the 6-5 triumph.
Castleton hosts Rhode Island College for a doubleheader on Saturday, beginning at noon.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Midd 14, Union 1
AMSTERDAM, N.Y. — The Middlebury College baseball team scored in six different innings, hit four home runs and limited Union to just one run on three hits during a 14-1 victory on Wednesday.
With the triumph, the Panthers have been victorious in eight of their last nine contests and improve to 11-4 overall.
After scoring a run in the first, the Panthers plated two runs an inning later. Chris Borter lifted his first home run of the season just inside the right-field foul pole.
Sammy Smith followed with a base on balls and eventually scored on a single to left from Baker Angstman for a 3-0 edge. and Middlebury added three more in the third.
In the fourth, Angtsman led off with a triple to right and quickly touched home on a two-run homer by Alec Ritch to right to push the score to 8-0.
Ritch started the sixth with a triple and scurried home on a two-base knock from Stolper. Kyle McCausland followed with a single up the middle to bring Stolper around to score for a 10-0 lead.
The Panthers pushed four runs across in the eighth, highlighted by a three-run homer by Mitchell Schroeder to center, for a 14-0 advantage.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Midd 14, Hamilton 7
MIDDLEBURY — The sixth-ranked Middlebury College men's lacrosse team utilized a six-goal run in the second half to double up on Hamilton 14-7.
With the victory, the Panthers improve to 4-0 on Youngman Field at Alumni Stadium and 8-1 overall.
The Continentals got off to a quick start, tallying a pair of markers during the 13th minute of play. Torben Wunderle snuck a low, sidearm shot into the goal as the shot clock expired, before Rowan Brumbaugh slipped the ball inside the right pipe.
Hamilton's defense stymied several early attempts by Middlebury, but the squad persisted and broke through with 1:17 remaining in the opening quarter. A quick stick tally by Cooper DeMallie cut the deficit to one (2-1), before Patrick Jamin barreled down the field and tucked the ball inside the left post to knot the game 2-2 at the break.
A turnaround shot at the edge of the crease by Wunderle gave Hamilton a 3-2 edge at the 13:14 mark, before Russell Thorndike tied the contest 3-3 with 10:31 left in the half.
Wunderle bounced in his third of the game for the Continentals, but Thorndike responded with 2:21 remaining while a player up, lifting the ball over goalie Jack Fried's right shoulder to make it 4-4.
Hamilton had the final say of the half, answering just 10 seconds later when Justin Pearl scored on the ensuing faceoff for the 5-4 edge at the intermission.
The teams traded the initial pair of goals to start the half, before Middlebury went on its decisive 9-1 run spanning the third and fourth quarters. The comeback bid was highlighted by Billy Curtis who dished out five assists.
