FITCHBURG, Mass. — The Castleton University women's basketball team put on a clinic on both ends of the floor on Wednesday night, flying past Fitchburg State 78-33 in non-conference action.
Castleton (6-3) shot an impressive 46.9& from the floor, making a season-high 30 field goals on the night. The Spartans also connected on 8 of 21 from 3, tying a season-high for most 3s in a game.
Elise Magro compiled a game-high 21 points on a career-best 83.3% (10 of 12) shooting. She also had four assists and six steals in just 23 minutes.
Liz Bailey followed with 14 points and five rebounds while Kelly Vuz added 12 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Luna Perry-St. Peter had eight points off the bench while Kathryn Moore added six. Emily Adams had a team-high eight rebounds and six assists on the night.
No Falcon players reached double figures scoring, with Ephemian Bailey leading the team at nine points.
Castleton scored the first nine points of the game, starting with a 3 from Vuz before Bailey hit a layup and Magro made back-to-back buckets. Fitchburg State hit a lone free throw to break up the streak, but Castleton scored the next seven points to lead 16-1 near the end of the first quarter. Hart made a jumper for the Falcons before Bailey answered with a layup for Castleton for an 18-3 lead. A late 3 by Fitchburg State made it 18-6 through 10 minutes.
The Spartans continued to pile on in the second quarter, scoring the first six points of the frame thanks to four straight points from Moore before Bailey added a bucket. The lead grew throughout the frame, hitting 20 points when Vuz and Magro made consecutive layups for a 28-8 edge. Vuz ended the half with a last-second three to send the Spartans into the break ahead 38-16.
An 8-0 run in the third quarter extended Castleton's lead to 49-23, and Castleton closed the quarter with 10 unanswered points to sit comfortably on top with the final frame on the horizon, 62-27.
Castleton added eight straight points—the last four of which came from Bailey— to extend the score to 72-29 with nearly six minutes remaining. The Falcons scored four unanswered to make it 72-33, but Maggie McKearin and Adams each hit a three in the final minutes to push the margin of victory to 45 points.
Castleton hits the road once more on Saturday at Southern Maine for a Little East Conference battle at 1 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ECFC honored
KILLINGWORTH, Conn. — Eleven members of the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference (ECFC) have earned D3football.com All-Region I honors, as announced by the organization on Wednesday.
Gallaudet head coach Chuck Goldstein received Region I Coach of the Year accolades to headline the group.
Goldstein led the Bison to ECFC Championship glory in 2022 despite being picked to finish fifth overall in the preseason coaches poll, becoming the lowest preseason seed ever to win the conference championship in the process.
His squad captured the program's second ECFC crown behind a 7-3 overall record and a 5-1 mark in league play.
The ECFC players that made the first team were Gallaudet running back Brandon Washington, linebacker Jacob Hartman and holder Mitch Dolinar and Castleton returner Caezar Williams.
The second teamers were Gallaudet center Iopu Vaimauga and kicker Jonathon Waterman. The third teamers were Alfred State running back Jake Palmer, SUNY Maritime wide receiver Ian Derda, Gallaudet guard John Scarboro and Castleton tackle Tucker Gaudette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.