PAWTUCKET, R.I. — The Castleton University field hockey team was predicted to finish seventh in the Little East Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll per the league’s Thursday announcement.
The Spartans posted a 7-11 overall record in 2021, finishing 5-7 in conference play to earn ninth place in the final standings. Reigning LEC Co-Offensive Player of the Year and NFHCA All-American Emily Harris put up historic offensive numbers, leading the nation with 30 goals while averaging 3.56 points per game. Harris returns in 2022 alongside LEC assists leader Kaitlin Bardellini who dished out 11 dimes last season.
Nine returning starters headline the Spartans’ roster including junior goalkeeper Hannah Frittenburg who recorded a pair of 13-save contests in 2021. The defensive front is led by co-captain Amelia Wilson and Madelyn Cote. Along with a host of newcomers, Haley Corlew, Theresa Culpo, and Kimberly McCarthy return to contribute in the midfield. Co-captain forwards Harris and Bardellini will anchor the attacking corps after leading the Spartans’ scoring in 2021.
The Spartans received 71 points to earn the seventh slot in the 13-team poll. Atop the preseason ranking are Keene State (134 points) and Eastern Connecticut State (132), squads that met in the conference championship last season. 2019 LEC champion Worcester State (122) also received first-place votes.
The Spartans’ season begins in Schenectady, New York on Thursday as they take on Union College at 4 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
UVM 1, Merrimack 0
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Ryan Combe registered the first goal of the season for the University of Vermont men’s soccer team as UVM (1-0) defeated Merrimack (0-1) 1-0 in the season opener on Thursday night at Duane Stadium. The victory marks UVM’s second consecutive season with a win in the first game of the season.
The Catamounts and Warriors played to a scoreless first half, with Vermont holding a 9-3 advantage in shots. Daniel Pacella’s header in the 27th minute was one of UVM’s strongest chances, forcing Alvaro Rodriguez (eight saves) to dive to his right for the save.
Stefano Pesenti tested Nate Silveira (four saves) minutes later, but the UVM goalkeeper swallowed up the scoring chance. Pesenti would add another scoring chance early in the second half, but Silveira would come up with the stop, once again.
Combe netted his first goal as a Catamount in the 54th minute when he capitalized on a miscue by the Warriors in front of their own net. The junior pressured Merrimack’s back line and goalkeeper on a goal kick to force the turnover.
Joe Morrison almost added to the UVM goal total less than a minute later when he directed a shot into the lower right corner that was denied by a diving Rodriguez.
The Catamounts return to action on Tuesday (Aug. 30) when they host Quinnipiac in the home opener at Virtue Field. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. and will broadcast live on ESPN..
