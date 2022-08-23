KILLINGWORTH, CONN. — After a bounce back season in 2021 which saw the Castleton University football program compete for the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference title, the Spartans have been selected third in the league’s preseason coaches poll.
The poll is voted on by the league’s seven head coaches, with reigning ECFC champion Anna Maria earning the top spot on the list, garnering five first-place votes and 45 total points. Alfred State was second with one first-place vote and 39 total points. Castleton tallied 34 total points in the poll to rank No. 3, followed by Dean in fourth with one first-place vote and 30 points. Gallaudet, Maritime (N.Y.) and Keystone rounded out the poll with 26, 19 and 9 points, respectively.
Castleton finished the 2021 season with a 6-4 record overall and 4-2 mark in ECFC play. The Spartans were a tough matchup at Dave Wolk Stadium, going 4-1 at home including a 41-0 shutout of Keystone, a 38-31 win over Anna Maria and a 31-30 victory over Gallaudet.
The Spartans open the 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 3, at Plymouth State. Kickoff is slated for noon against the Panthers.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
CU picked 4th
PAWTUCKET, R.I. — The Castleton University women’s soccer team was selected to finish fourth in this year’s preseason coaches poll, as announced by the conference Monday afternoon.
The Spartans are coming off a strong 2021 season that saw them go 9-6-4 and reach the Little East Conference Tournament semifinals for the second consecutive year before falling to UMass Boston. Defense was the key to Castleton’s success a season ago, as they finished the year ranked second in the LEC in goals allowed at just one per game.
Returning to hold down the defensive unit are goalkeeper Alex Benfatti and defender Ashlee Meczywor — both of whom earned All-Conference Second Team recognition in 2021 — while returning point-getters Brytney Moore, Bella Varisco, and Rylee Pepin will lead the way offensively. The Spartans are also bringning in a class of 12 freshmen and three transfers who will look to make an immediate impact on both sides of the field.
WestConn was picked to repeat as LEC Champions after going undefeated in conference play in 2021, with UMass Boston and Southern Maine rounding out the top three.
The Spartans open their season Thursday, Sept. 1 when they host Plattsburgh State at Dave Wolk Stadium, with kickoff set for 4 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Spartans picked 8th
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Castleton University men’s soccer team was tabbed to finish eighth in the Little East Conference in the 2022 LEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll.
The Spartans garnered 18 points in the poll, placing ahead of Plymouth State’s 15.
Castleton is coming off a season where it finished 4-13. This year’s Spartans have a lot of new blood coming in with 10 freshmen.
Eastern Connecticut State University was picked to repeat as Little East Conference (LEC) championship, according to the poll. The Warriors claimed the top spot in the poll after totaling 61 points and garnering six first-place votes.
Eastern Connecticut captured its sixth conference tournament title in 2021 with a 2-1 victory over cross-state rival Western Connecticut State University. The Warriors are looking to become the first repeat LEC champion since WestConn won back-to-back titles from 2017-18.
The Wolves were picked to finish second in the LEC in 2022 after totaling 54 points and picking up a pair of first-place votes, while UMass Boston was picked to finish third with 49 points and one first-place vote. Also projected to qualify for the six-team LEC Championship Tournament are Rhode Island College (45 points), Keene State College (38 points) and UMass Dartmouth (25 points).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.