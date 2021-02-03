WARREN — Castleton freshman Lorenzo Mencaccini has wasted little time making his mark on the Spartans’ Alpine skiing team.
Throughout the early stretch of the season, the Bologna, Italy native has been Castleton’s top skier and he continued that on Wednesday in slalom action at Sugarbush Resort.
In the morning slalom race, Mencaccini finished sixth with a combined time of 1:31.70.
Burke Mountain Academy’s Charlie Lang was first in 1:30.73, besting Green Mountain Valley School’s Mackenzie Wood by 0.11 seconds.
Burke had the next three finishers with Preston O’Brien in third, Thomas Hoffman in fourth and Chauncey Morgan in fifth, just ahead of Mencaccini.
St. Michael’s College’s Austin Michael Lilley, who had the top first run, finished seventh overall.
Killington Mountain School’s Paul Ferri was 12th with a time of 1:32.47. KMS teammates Matthew Price and Ian Woolson were 18th and 19th respectively.
Castleton’s Paul Rechberger finished in 16th with a time of 1:32.78, which was just two spots back from Stratton Mountain School’s top finisher, Harrison Digangi, in 14th.
Okemo Mountain School’s top finisher was Ryan Thomson in 32nd.
In the afternoon race, Mencaccini was even better, finishing fourth with a time of 1:24.49.
Burke’s O’Brien won in 1:22.71, followed by KMS’s Robby Kelley, who was 0.59 seconds behind. GMVS’s Tucker Marshall was third, while Burke’s Hoffman took fifth, just behind Mencaccini.
Lang couldn’t replicate his morning success, but finished sixth in the afternoon.
Castleton’s Christopher Kerven was 15th with a time of 1:26.40, while Rechberger was 18th in 1:26.51.
The top St. Michael’s finisher was Benjamin Throm in 13th.
For KMS, Woolson and Tanner Graves were 16th and 17th respectively. Antoine Marc (32nd) took top marks for SMS, while Thomson took 41st for OMS.
NORDIC SKIING
RHS takes third
BRATTLEBORO — The Rutland Nordic ski team was back in action on Wednesday with a skate race at Brattleboro Outing Club.
RHS’s Brady Geisler had another standout effort, finishing seventh in the 5k boys race with a time of 16:30. Owen Dube-Johnson was strong as well, finishing 11th in 17:24.
Phil Mahar finished 17th and Caleb Dundas was 19th. Rutland coach Bill Belmonte was impressed with freshman Karver Butler, who took 22nd.
“For Karver, it was his first skate race,” Belmonte said. “He was our fifth skier in. He’s a big, strong kid.”
After Butler, Sam Kay was 29th, Max McCalla was 32nd, Ethan Woodbury was 38th and Robin Rushing was 40th.
The RHS boys were third as a team, behind first-place MAU and second-place Brattleboro.
Twin Valley’s Luke Rizio followed up last week’s classic win, by taking first in Wednesday’s skate, ahead of MAU’s Riley Thurber, Finnegan Payne and Peter McKenna.
Otter Valley had a pair of boys racers. Liam Murphy was 39th and Baker LaRock was 43rd.
Annabelle Mahar was the lone RHS skier in the girls race. She finished 13th in 21:50. Kelsey Adams was 24th for the Otters.
MAU’s Maggie Payne won the girls race by a comfortable margin over Brattleboro’s Katherine Normandeau and Sylvie Normandeau. The Patriots’ Eden White and Sadie Korzec rounded out the top five.
Brattleboro edged Mount Anthony by three points for the girls team win.
“The weather was mild, but then temperature dropped when we got there,” Belmonte said. “The course was very up and down.”
Belmonte said the 10 RHS skiers that were in the varsity races was the most he’s had at an event in his time coaching the team. Many of those kids are underclassmen, so he’s excited for the future.
“We’re looking forward to this group skiing together for a while,” Belmonte said.
The team is back in competition at Woodstock Nordic Center next week. Belmonte also said the state championship meet is set for March 8 and 10. The boys will go on the 8th and girls on the 10th.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Rockwood’s joy ride
Windsor’s Olivia Rockwood probably could not have imagined the kind of ride in store for her this season as a member of the Maine women’s basketball team.
The Black Bears climbed to No. 8 this week in the College Insider Mid-Major Poll with a 13-1 record, 9-1 in the America East.
Rockwood was the first 1,000-point scorer at Windsor High for girls basketball. She reached the milestone in the second game of her junior season.
The Black Bears host UMass-Lowell on Friday in an America East contest.
AUTO RACING
Challenge Cup
The New England Late Model Challenge Cup is set to make its debut in 2021 following a year delay.
American-Canadian Tour officials confirmed Tuesday that nine tracks have signed up for the first season of the series. Weekly Late Model racers from across the region will battle in a summer-long battle for pride, bragging rights and a lot of prize money.
The series was originally slated for the 2020 season before being pushed back due to the pandemic. The format remains the same, with registered drivers using their 10 best eligible finishes at participating tracks to score points for the season-long standings. Tracks from four New England states have signed up, nearly doubling the total from 2020.
The increase in venues will result in heftier season-ending payouts, with organizers posting a minimum point fund of $14,000. The $100 registration fee for each driver will be added to that pool of prize money. The overall winner will take home at least $3,000. The top-10 drivers in the final standings will receive payouts.
Four tracks from the original 2020 slate will return this year: Thunder Road, White Mountain Motorsports Park, Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park and Seekonk Speedway. New London-Waterford Speedbowl will be the second Connecticut track.
Four tracks from the New Hampshire Short Track Racing Association also signed up to host: Monadnock Speedway, Lee USA Speedway, Hudson Speedway and Claremont Motorsports Park. Any competitor at the four NHSTRA tracks must use the ACT Late Model rules option the organization introduced for the 2021 season. Cars must be 100% ACT legal for drivers to earn Challenge Cup points.
