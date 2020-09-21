CASTLETON — Castleton’s Spartan Arena, home to the University’s men’s and women’s ice hockey teams, has served as an alternate care site for Rutland Regional Medical Center over the past several months. The space allowed for medical attention for more than 100 patients.
Last week, both the men’s and women’s hockey programs helped RRMC move out of the arena. This involved clearing out 100 cots along with medical equipment, plus restoring the floor. Castleton’s student-athletes and coaches took on these tasks as a way to show appreciation for the area’s medical professionals during trying times.
“I’m extremely proud of our guys and their continued commitment to community service,” said men’s hockey head coach Bill Silengo, in a press release. “We understand how important it is to serve the greater Rutland area and be active members of our community.”
Castleton women’s hockey is no stranger to working with RRMC. Each year, the women’s team hosts their Pink the Rink game, a fundraiser for the hospital’s Foley Cancer Center.
To date, the annual event has raised a cumulative total of more than $65,000.
“[RRMC] is extremely supportive of us and what we do,” said women’s hockey graduate assistant coach Nicolle Trivino. “It’s important to show our gratitude for them whenever we can.”
AUTO RACING
Comes wins KOD
There is a new King of Dirt Racing: Justin Comes. The Middlebury driver has officially been named the champion for the 2020 King of Dirt Racing (KOD) Crate Modified Series, following a season that saw the tour’s schedule drastically abbreviated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The original KOD schedule contained five dates, though only two events at Devil’s Bowl Speedway were completed.
Albany-Saratoga Speedway in Malta, N.Y., has announced that it will not be holding its event planned for September 25 due to ongoing pandemic restrictions in New York State; that event was scheduled to be the final KOD race. Other events planned for The Flat Track at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and New York’s Fonda Speedway had previously been canceled.
Comes finished fourth in both races that were completed at his home track, Devil’s Bowl Speedway in West Haven.
In each case, he was the second-highest finishing driver who was eligible to earn KOD championship points; drivers who also compete regularly in Big Block or Small Block Modified events do not earn points.
Proving his strength, Comes was one of only two drivers to finish inside the top five in both events, joining Demetrios Drellos, who is ineligible for points. Comes ran from sixth starting position to finish fourth in the first KOD event, the “Leon Gonyo Memorial” 40-lap race on August 9, finishing just behind Kevin Root, Drellos, and Kenny Tremont Jr., and ahead of Jack Speshock.
In the second event, the 11th Annual “Northeast Crate Nationals” 50-lapper on September 12 – which was originally planned for Fonda Speedway – Comes started seventh and made his way into a thrilling battle for the win with Drellos, Adam Pierson, and Tanner Siemons, leading 15 laps in the process. He was shuffled back on some late restarts, finishing behind Drellos, Pierson, and Siemons, with David Schilling behind him in fifth place.
Comes is the first Vermonter to win a King of Dirt Racing championship, joining New York racers Rocky Warner, Connor Cleveland and Bobby Hackel as a KOD Crate Modified Series titlist.
Known as “The Highside Hustler” for his tendency to use the far outside lane on the racetrack, Comes has competed occasionally with KOD since 2015 and has seven career wins in weekly Sportsman Modified competition at Devil’s Bowl and Bear Ridge Speedway.
Bristol rookie Josh Masterson is the runner-up in the KOD standings for 2020, and he will also take home “Newcomer of the Year” honors.
Masterson was strong in his first season on dirt, with finishes of 11th and 8th in the two KOD races. Johnstown, N.Y.’s Brian Calabrese finished third in KOD points for the second straight year, followed by Tim LaDuc and Siemons. Even with only two events run, 54 different drivers competed with KOD.
King of Dirt Racing features the popular Sportsman-type dirt Modified stock car and the economical General Motors “602” crate engine package.
KOD events offer some of the best-paying Sportsman-level purses in the Northeast, and the schedule is kept short by design to offer an affordable touring alternative for grassroots racers.
CROSS COUNTRY
MSJ girls
Mount St. Joseph will have a cross country team after all. Coach Steve Bartenstein has one female runner, Chirstelle Poteau.
Bartenstein hopes to have more runners in future seasons.
“We are building up the interest. I am touting it as a sport to help you get in shape for other seasons,” he said.
