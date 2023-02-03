It was about more than the game when the Castleton University and Elmira College men's hockey teams met Friday night at Spartan Arena.
Castleton hosted its second annual Breaking the Ice on Mental Health game. On the ice, the Spartans scored six unanswered goals to best Elmira 6-2.
The Spartans are one of only a few men's NCAA ice hockey programs to host an annual mental health awareness game. Proceeds from the event benefited Rutland Regional Medical Center's Behavioral Health Services.
Special jerseys were auctioned off, and a raffle was held with prizes donated by local businesses that helped bolster the donation to RRMC along with all proceeds from ticket and t-shirt sales.
Raffle prizes included tickets to a Boston Bruins game at TD Garden courtesy of F.W. Webb, a foursome with carts at Rutland Country Club courtesy of F.W. Webb and a ticket voucher to the Paramount Theater.
In addition, fans also had the opportunity to purchase commemorative Breaking the Ice on Mental Health t-shirts at the event.
Elmira jumped out to a lead midway through the first period on a goal from Chance Gorman, assisted by Jake Russo and Nick Parody.
Both teams struck quick in the second period. The Soaring Eagles added to their lead with a Bailey Krawczyk goal, before Stone Stelzl cut the deficit back to one for CU less than a minute later.
Andrew Stefura knotted the game for Castleton less than four minutes after the Stelzl goal, getting an assist from Zach Trempner. Trempner found the back of the net himself late in the period, assisted by Bryce Irwin, to push the Spartans ahead.
Jackson Edwards added to the CU lead, assisted by Stelzl and Jason Atkinson. Stefura added the final two goals for Castleton to complete his hat trick. Zach Papapetros assisted the first goal and the other was on an empty net.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Elmira 2, Castleton 1
ELMIRA, N.Y. — Despite being heavily outshot, the Castleton University women's hockey team hung tough with No. 10-ranked Elmira College, before falling 2-1 Friday night.
The Spartans jumped ahead with 19 seconds left in the opening period on a Meg Aiken goal, assisted by Emily Harris.
The Soaring Eagles returned the favor late in the second period with Mary McCafferty finding the back of the net off a Katie Manning assist.
Elmira pushed ahead on a goal from Erika Goleniak, assisted by Madi Morton, with less than seven minutes left in the third.
Kirsten DiCicco stood on her head to keep Castleton afloat with 55 saves on night where the Spartans were tripled in shots.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fair Haven 50, Hartford 24
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Fair Haven girls basketball team cruised a 50-24 road victory against Hartford Friday night.
The Slaters were in control throughout and led 27-12 at the half.
"Offensively, we were clicking on all cylinders," said Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson.
Izzy Cole had a big day for the Slaters with 18 points, including three 3s. She was followed by Kate Hadwen's nine points and Lily Briggs and Brittney Love's seven apiece. Love had five assists and five steals and Briggs had four assists.
Fair Haven (15-1) hosts Springfield on Tuesday.
Poultney 43, MVC 29
POULTNEY — The Poultney girls basketball team started slow, but responded to beat Mid-Vermont Christian 43-29 Friday night at Capman Court.
The Eagles grabbed a 12-8 lead in the opening quarter, but the Blue Devils went on an 11-0 run to grab the lead in the second and went into the half up by four points.
Poultney upped its lead to 10 points after three quarters and added some more cushion in the fourth.
Emily Handley led the Blue Devils with 12 points, followed by nine from Kait DeBonis. Natalie Borinalla led MVC with 10 points.
Poultney (12-4) hosts Mill River on Tuesday.
BF 43, Green Mt. 39
WESTMINSTER — The Green Mountain girls basketball team feel in a tightly-contested matchup against rival Bellows Falls 43-39 Friday night.
GM did itself no favors with its work at the foul line, going 1-for-11 on free throws, along with some missed layups.
"Bellows Falls wanted it and they took it," said Green Mountain coach Jeff Buffum.
Colie Roby had nine points for Green Mountain, while Karen Vargas had eight points. Hailey Daniels and Callie Spaulding had seven and Riley Paul had six.
Eryn Ross had 16 points for the Terriers and Laura Kamel had 12.
GM (6-10) hosts Division IV heavyweight West Rutland on Tuesday.
Windsor 56, BBA 44
MANCHESTER — The Windsor girls basketball team earned a 56-44 win against Division I Burr and Burton Academy Friday night.
Sophia Rockwood led the Yellow Jackets with 22 points and three steals. Aubrey Rupp had 14 points and four steals, Sydney Perry had nine points, 16 rebounds and six blocks.
BBA was led by Ainerose Souza's 13 points.
Postponements
Extreme cold weather conditions forced multiple local high school girls basketball games to be postponed on Friday.
The Mount St. Joseph girls basketball team's home game against Proctor and the Rutland girls basketball team's away game at Brattleboro were both postponed.
