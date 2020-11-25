CASTLETON — The Castleton track and field team took part in the eighth weekend of the New England Challenge Virtual Meet. With strong performances to close out the semester, three high-jumpers received New England Challenge All-Meet honors.
Nate Gilcris, who set the program record at 2.00 meters during the 2019-20 campaign, won the high jump with a mark of 1.90 meters. Making his Castleton debut, freshman Brian Woodard placed second after clearing 1.85 meters. The duo combined to earn 18 points, giving the Spartans third in the meet.
Hannah Coupas competed for the women, placing sixth at 1.43 meters to pick up three points. With Coupas as the sole participant, Castleton placed fifth.
The trio landed spots on the New England Challenge All-Meet List as they each placed in the top-eight.
Turkey Trots
There will not be any traditional Thanksgiving Day road races in the Green Mountain State on Thursday.
However, all is not lost for the popular Turkey Trots.
In-person events in Barre, Woodstock and Burlington were altered or postponed due to COVID-related precautions and restrictions on multi-household gatherings. But the show will go on for many Vermonters in the form of a food drive, fundraising efforts and virtual racing.
Organizers at the Barre Congregational Church postponed the 18th annual Gobble Wobble Turkey Trot until the spring. The 5-kilometer event for runners and walkers usually starts and ends outside the Barre Town School. There were original plans for a socially-distanced race with staggered start times, but new efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 led to the postponement.
The church’s web site did not announce a new date, but any time after March 20 is the tentative plan. Refunds are available, though shirts have been ordered and are currently being processed. A final determination on rescheduling plans will depend on upcoming guidance from the state. Contact 476-3065 or email gymcoachvt@gmail.com with any questions.
“We are disappointed, but safety is our top priority,” organizers said in a statement.
The Woodstock Turkey Trot will be virtual for 5K runners and walkers. Whether participants are in Woodstock, other towns in Vermont or beyond, they are encouraged to complete their own course and send in pictures of the accomplishments. The event was established in 2007 and has become an annual fundraiser for Zack’s Place. All proceeds go toward operational costs for the community enrichment center.
Nearly 200 outdoor enthusiasts flocked to Woodstock for the inaugural event in 2007. Last year’s Turkey Trot drew a field of over 1,500 people while raising $80,000. Participants typically line up and register for the event on race day while entertained by a band on a flatbed truck.
The course usually begins in front of the Woodstock Elementary School, with the more skilled racers in front and the rest following. Runners and walkers pass through the historic village of Woodstock and head toward Billings Farm before turning back in the direction of the town green. During past years “satellite” participants helped boost the numbers by finishing their own 5K efforts even though they could not be in Woodstock for Thanksgiving.
The 44th Annual Green Mountain Athletic Association Turkey Trot will be a 5K Food Drive this year to raise funds for Feeding Chittenden. Organizers will be at the usual gathering spot in front of the University of Vermont’s Gutterson Fieldhouse on Thursday from 9-11 a.m. to collect non-perishable food items. The goal is to bring in as much food as the last three years combined due to the increased need and food insecurity resulting from the pandemic.
FIELD HOCKEY
Springfield grad honored
Former Springfield High School sports standout Patty (Porter) Deschaine has been named the New Hampshire High School Field Hockey Coach of the Year for Division III. Deschaine is the Stevens High School field hockey coach and a St. Michael’s College graduate (1989) who was also starred on the Purple Knights field hockey team. She scored 43 goals during her career even though the Knights played only about 60 games during her four years.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UNH 93, Keene State 54
DURHAM, N.H. — Division III Keene State from the Little East Conference and Division I New Hampshire went at it on Wednesday with UNH prevailing 93-54.
Nick Guadarrama and Blondeau Tchoukuiengo led UNH with 18 points apiece. Jeric Cichon led three players in double figures for the Owls.
New Hampshire was picked to finish third in the America East. Vermont was chosen for the No. 1 spot.
This is the fifth straight season that Vermont has been tabbed No. 1 in the America East preseason poll.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
A different schedule
ANGOLA, Ind. — Former Castleton University men’s hockey coach Alex Todd has a very different looking schedule this season, something that is becoming more common during this season colored by the pandemic.
Todd, who was hired in May of 2016 to be the first coach of the new NCAA Division III men’s hockey program at Trine University in Angola, Indiana, is looking at a schedule where the Thunder play Adrian University of Michigan eight times.
Todd was at the Castleton helm for eight seasons. His best year was the 2010-11 campaign when the Spartans were 22-4-1.
