PROVIDENCE, R.I. — After posting gaudy numbers in Castleton University men's lacrosse's first win of the season, a pair of Spartans were recognized with weekly accolades by the Little East Conference.
Sean Kimura was named the LEC's Rookie of the Week, while Ryan Palmisano was tabbed as the league's Defensive Player of the Week.
Kimura stuffed the stat sheet with five goals, four assists, five ground balls and three caused turnovers to help lead the Spartans to a 24-16 league victory over Salem State on Saturday. Each of those marks set or tied career-best marks for Kimura.
He had two goals in the first quarter and assisted on three straight goals in the second quarter. He capped his big day with three goals in the third quarter as Castleton cruised to victory.
Palmisano was named LEC Defensive Player of the Week after totaling 10 ground balls while going 20-for-23 (.870) on faceoffs in Castleton's lone contest. It was a career day for both face-off wins and ground balls for Palmisano, and one of the top face-off performances in program history percentage-wise.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Heinrichs honored
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Castleton University softball freshman Jess Heinrichs was named Little East Conference Rookie of the Week after an impressive three-hit performance in the opening game of a doubleheader against Saint Michael's.
Heinrichs recorded a career-high in hits, going 3-for-4 at the plate against the Purple Knights to garner her second multi-hit game of the season. She represented the tying run in a narrow 7-6 loss after a clutch seventh-inning single.
Heinrichs also contributed in Sunday's Game 2 victory over Western Connecticut State, scoring two runs, including one in the 13th inning that saw five Spartans cross the plate.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Beayon's big day
KEENE, N.H. — Otter Valley alumnus Josh Beayon had five hits, two triples, two doubles, and drove in nine runs as the Keene State College baseball team split with Plymouth State University in a Little East Conference baseball doubleheader Sunday afternoon at the Owl Athletic Complex.
KSC scored 11 unanswered runs to win the opener 11-4 before coming up short in the second contest, 8-5.
Beayon's six RBIs in the opener marked the most for a Keene State player in a single game since Nick Vita recorded that many in a 17-3 (7 innings) win over Salem State University in Florida in March of 2011.
OV alumnus Nate Hudson had three hits across the two games.
Beayon and Hudson also had a hit on Monday in a 4-3 win against Westfield State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
End of Year awards
CASTLETON — The Castleton University winter athletic programs gathered at the Casella Theater on Monday night to celebrate the accomplishments of the student-athletes.
The men's Nordic skiing program was awarded the President's Cup for Academic Excellence by President Tom Mauhs-Pugh. The award is given each season to the team with the highest cumulative grade point average. The team posted a GPA of 3.64. Eight out of Castleton's 11 winter programs posted team GPAs above a 3.0.
In women's basketball, Kelly Vuz was named team MVP reaching double figures scoring in 20 of the team's 25 games on the season.
In men's basketball, team MVP Oluwadare Sowunmi appeared in all 26 games for the Spartans, averaging 7.2 points and a team-leading 5.9 rebounds per game.
In women's hockey, team MVP Courtney Gauthier racked up a team-best 22 points on the season, leading the team in goals (11) and finishing third on the team in assists (11), earning her a spot on the All-Conference Third Team.
In men's hockey, team MVP Kyle Alaverdy racked up more than 500 saves in his senior season and became the fifth goalie in program history to record over 1,000 career saves.
In women's alpine skiing, team MVP Karoline Rettenbacher was 3-for-3 in All-America honors at the USCSA National Championships, running her career total to nine All-America awards.
In men's alpine, team MVP Lorenzo Mencaccini was dominant all season, winning nine consecutive races — the last of which was the Eastern Regional slalom title.
In women's Nordic skiing, team MVP Emily Greene was reliable for the Spartans all season, earning nine top-five finishes.
In men's Nordic skiing, team MVP Andrew Doherty logged 13 top-eight finishes on the year.
In wrestling, team MVP James Rodriguez became Castleton's first All-American, finishing eighth at the NCAA National Championships.
BOYS ULTIMATE
BBA 15, LTS 3
MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton boys Ultimate team returned home and beat rival Long Trail 15-3 on Monday.
The Bulldogs were able to prevail just before the 90-minute horn went off.
Miles Furman led the way for BBA, with four scores and four assists. Tommy Andres contributed another five defensive plays. The Bulldogs' balanced approach continued, with 10 different players getting in on the scoring.
BBA is back on Thursday at home against Brattleboro.
