ALBANY, N.Y. — The Castleton University men’s basketball team added a non-conference game to its abbreviated 2021 slate.
The Spartans will play Division I University of Albany on the road on Tuesday.
Albany is 1-4, with its lone win coming against the University of Vermont this past Saturday. The Great Danes fell to UVM on Sunday.
The Castleton women added a non-conference game at Norwich on Feb. 13. The Spartans have won the last three rivalry matchups, but the Cadets lead the all-time series 11-8.
The Little East Conference, which includes Castleton, has a 10-game men’s conference schedule and an eight-game women’s conference schedule, with games beginning Jan. 23.
The six LEC men’s teams opting to play this year include Castleton, Keene State, UMass-Dartmouth, Eastern Connecticut, Rhode Island College and Plymouth State.
The same teams are playing on the women’s side, with the exception of Eastern Connecticut.
Each team will play a home and away game against the other participating teams in the league.
The semifinals are set to be played March 3 and the championship game on Saturday, March 6. The winner of the championship game will be awarded a berth in the NCAA Division III tournament.
BASEBALL
LEC teams featured
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A trio of Little East Conference baseball teams are featured in Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s 2021 NCAA Division III Preseason Poll.
Castleton University is a member of the LEC. During the 2020 baseball season, Castleton played 11 games, none in the conference, before the season was canceled by COVID. The Spartans were 7-4.
Southern Maine leads the way with a No. 5 national ranking. The Huskies tallied 276 points, placing them 11 back of top-ranked Cal.-Lutheran.
USM was only able to play a single game in 2020 prior to the season being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The defending LEC regular season champion Huskies were 37-9 in 2019, claiming the regular season crown with a league mark of 14-2, and received an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.
UMass Boston holds the No. 24 national ranking after totaling 222 points in the preseason poll. The Beacons won three of their four contests a year ago, defeating Stevens Tech (6-5), Suffolk (8-7) and had a 15-10 victory over Framingham State.
The reigning LEC tournament champion Beacons posted an overall record of 37-14 in 2019 as they captured the NCAA regional and super regional titles and tied for third at the 2019 D-III College World Series.
UMass Dartmouth is among the teams that received votes in the preseason poll. The Corsairs were off to their best start in a quarter century with a 9-1 mark last spring, including six wins in seven outings at the RussMatt Invitational in Florida.
UMass Dartmouth posted a record of 19-21 in 2019 on their way to a berth in the LEC tournament final as the No. 5 seed.
SKIING
Tour de Ski
VAL DI FIEMME, Italy — The FIS Tour de Ski resumes on Friday with the women’s 10k mass start classic and men’s 15k mass start classic race.
Stratton Mountain’s Jessie Diggins, the current leader of the women’s Tour de Ski standings, starts first, with U.S. teammate Rosie Brennan starting second.
U.S.’s Hailey Swirbul starts 18th and UVM product Caitlin Patterson 34th, while SMS’s Julia Kern and Katharine Ogden start 35th and 36th, respectively.
In the men’s race, the U.S.’s Gus Schumacher starts 33rd, UVM product Scott Patterson starts 43rd and Kevin Bolger starts 52nd.
There is also men’s Alpine skiing action in Adelboden, Switzerland on Friday.
A pair of Vermont skiers are competing. Mount Mansfield Ski Club’s Ryan Cochran-Siegle starts 17th and SMS skier George Steffey starts 56th.
HOCKEY
HEA updates
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — The Hockey East Association announced schedule updates on Wednesday.
UMass Lowell is now scheduled to host Massachusetts for a single game at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
The men’s series between UConn and Northeastern’s men’s programs set for this weekend will not be played as scheduled.
Northeastern’s women’s program is scheduled to host Providence for a single game on Tuesday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. and the game will air live on NESN+.
The women’s series between Boston University and Providence scheduled for Friday and Saturday will not be played as scheduled after the Terriers announced they have paused all athletic activities due to a positive COVID-19 test result.
