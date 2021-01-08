CASTLETON — The Castleton University men’s basketball program is pausing team activities due to COVID-19 as announced Friday, as a member of the program’s Tier I personnel has tested positive for the virus.
The Spartans’ scheduled season-opener at University of Albany on Tuesday, Jan. 12 has been canceled, and members of the program will follow all recommendations of the Vermont Department of Health at this time while contact tracing is completed.
Castleton is now scheduled to open the season on Jan. 23 at UMass Dartmouth at 4:30 p.m.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Cats grab win
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont men’s hockey team got the first victory of the Todd Woodcroft era on Friday, beating Maine 5-4 at Gutterson Fieldhouse.
The Catamounts drew first blood when Jordan Kaplan scored. Ace Cowans and Dover Tinling earned assists.
Maine answered but Christian Evers recaptured the lead for the Catamounts with Ray Vitolins and Ben Poisson picking up the assists.
Evers padded the lead to 3-1 via Vlad Dzhioshvili’s assist.
The Black Bears whittled the margin to a goal again by Tristan Mullin scored for the Cats and Vermont took that 4-2 lead into the third period.
Maine’s Tristan Poissant made things interesting by scoring early in the final period, but Carter Long got the breathing room back for Vermont,
It was a good thing because Maine’s Jakub Siroto made the score 5-4 with 1:08 remaining.
Vermont goaltender Tyler Harmon collected 24 saves.
The Cats had been competitive in several games and the elusive victory was a big lift. UVM Athletic Director Jeff Schulman tweeted: “Nice to see so much hard work from our players, coaches and staff pay off with a W. First of many!”
The Catamounts take a 1-4-2 record into Saturday’s game with Maine at 1 p.m. at Gutterson Fieldhouse.
Next weekend, the Catamounts have another two-game set, Jan. 15-16, at Gutterson. This time, Merrimack will be in town and both days the face-off will be at 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UVM games postponed
BOSTON — The America East Conference announced Friday morning that Vermont’s women’s basketball contests with Binghamton scheduled for Saturday and Sunday are being postponed.
The UVM women do not have any positive cases at this time and it is not on a team-wide pause, but do have student-athletes in quarantine due to contact tracing who would not have been eligible to participate this weekend. The conference office will announce makeup dates when available.
All UVM teams continue to follow state, local and University public health guidelines, to ensure the health and safety of all student-athletes, coaches, staff and the campus and surrounding community.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Brown at Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. — Don Brown, a 1977 Norwich University graduate, has been hired as the defensive coordinator at Arizona.
Brown was recently the defensive coordinator at Michigan.
Before Michigan, Brown spent time as the defensive coordinator at Boston College (2013-15), UConn (2011-12), and Maryland (2009-10). Boston College’s remarkable defensive ascent under Brown powered the team to two bowl games in three years, including a 2013 matchup with Arizona in the Advocare v100 Bowl.
Brown took a Boston College defense that ranked No. 92 in total defense the year prior to his arrival and led them to two top-12 finishes in 2014 and 2015, highlighted by a 2015 squad that led the nation in total defense allowing just 254.3 yards per game.
Brown’s experience extends well beyond the defense. During three stints as a head coach at Massachusetts (2004-08), Northeastern (2000-03), and Plymouth State (1993-95), he led his teams to an impressive record of 94-45.
Brown led those programs to a combined five conference championships and six playoff appearances. At Massachusetts, Brown led the Minutemen to a sparkling 43-19 record in what was the winningest five-year stretch in program history.
He took a Plymouth State team to a victory over United States Merchant Marine Academy in the NCAA Division III playoffs when his quarterback was Fair Haven Union High product Joel Perry.
In addition to his success on the gridiron, Brown also took over as the interim head baseball coach at Yale in 1992, where he led the team to a 26-10 record and an NCAA Tournament bid.
Brown played four years at running back at Norwich while also lettering twice in basketball.
Brown and his wife Deborah are the proud parents of four children and are grandparents to 10 grandchildren.
Follow on Twitter: @AAucoin_RH
adam.aucoin @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.