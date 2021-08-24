PAWTUCKET, R.I. — The Castleton men’s soccer team was ranked sixth in the Little East Conference Preseason Coaches Poll, announced Tuesday afternoon by the conference.
The Spartans finished 6-12 in 2019 before competing in a shortened four-game slate in the spring of 2021. This year’s roster features 19 returners, including five seniors, along with 10 newcomers. The team welcomes back Andres Soto-Burgos and Jonathan Maul, who both saw action as goalkeepers in the spring season. 2018 Team MVP Jacob Godfrey also returns as a senior captain.
Eastern Connecticut was ranked first with 58 points and four first-place nods. UMass Boston was a close second with 57 points. Castleton tallied 24 points.
The 2021 season begins on Wednesday, Sept. 1 when the Spartans travel to Russell Sage. The home opener falls on the following Sunday as Castleton takes on Clark University at Dave Wolk Stadium.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Fleckenstein joins Midd
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College announced the hiring of Hannah Fleckenstein as the assistant women’s tennis coach. She comes to Middlebury with collegiate coaching experience at three different schools, while also working as a tennis professional.
“I am extremely excited to join the Middlebury family,” said Fleckenstein, in an athletics press release. “To have the opportunity to work under Rob Barr and Erin Quinn, alongside fellow Panther coaches and with the women of the tennis team, is a dream come true.”
Fleckenstein graduated from Colgate University in 2017. She was a four-year letter winner on the Raiders’ tennis team.
Following graduation, Fleckenstein stayed on staff as an assistant coach for the men’s and women’s tennis teams for the 2017-18 academic year. With her help, the men’s team recorded the most wins in a dual-match season in 20 years while the women’s team earned its first postseason victory in five years. She also assisted in coaching three student-athletes to All-Patriot League honors.
Fleckenstein spent the following season at Hamilton as an assistant coach for the men’s and women’s tennis teams. While on staff from 2018-2019, the women had their best season in 10 years and the men finished the year with the most dual match wins since 1996.
From Hamilton, Fleckenstein moved to Lehigh in January of 2020 to act as the interim head coach for the women’s program.
Fleckenstein returned to Lehigh for the fall of 2020 season as the men’s graduate assistant coach. She remained on staff until January of 2021 when she took a private coaching position at Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo, Florida.
