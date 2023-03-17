MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Castleton University softball team's bats came to play in Friday afternoon's matchup with Franciscan University, winning 23-6 in five innings.
The Spartans scored every time they came to the plate, scoring four in the first, one in the second, 12 in the third and six in the fourth.
While the Castleton bats were rolling on all cylinders, the Barons did themselves no favors, making four errors.
The list of offensive standouts for the Spartans was long. Alexis Rogers was a perfect 4-for-4 with two runs batted in. Kate LaPan and Rutland alumna Samera Rideout both had three hits and drove in three runs. Rideout hit her first collegiate home run in the game.
Jess Heinrichs had a trio of hits, while Kayla Fac and Proctor alumna Allie Almond had two base knocks. Almond drove in five of the Spartans' runs.
Katie Gallagher went 2 2/3 innings in the circle and Alexandra Brouillette tossed 2 1/3 innings of hitless relief, earning the win.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
WSU 9, Castleton 6
MYRTLE BEACH — A seven-run sixth inning was the difference as Castleton softball fell to Worcester State 9-6 in the Spartans' second game on Friday.
The Spartans had just took a 3-2 lead going into the sixth after a two-run bottom of the fifth, but the Lancers responded in a big way with their offense in the sixth to take a commanding advantage. Castleton scored a trio of runs in the seventh, but the gap was too large to overcome.
Miranda Fish had a big game in the loss for CU, driving in five of the Spartans' six runs with three hits. Almond drove in the other Castleton run. Almond and Hannah Mosher had two hits apiece.
Olivia Joy, Heinrichs and Dana Elkins were in the circle for the Spartans. Heinrichs picked up the loss, giving up all of the seven runs, six of them earned, in the sixth inning by Worcester.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Magro, Vuz honored
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. — Two Castleton University women's basketball players were recognized by the New England Women's Basketball Association recently, with Elise Magro earning Fourth Team All-NEWBA honors and Kelly Vuz landing a spot in the NEWBA Senior All-Star Classic.
Magro, a First Team All-LEC and LEC All-Defensive Team honoree this season, was a force to be reckoned with all season for the Spartans, finishing the regular season as the LEC's leader in points, assists and steals per game. She averaged career-best numbers across the board, posting 18.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.2 steals per game.
She had one of the most prolific scoring seasons in Castleton history, netting 485 total points—third-most in a season in program history. Her 86 steals were fourth-most in a single season in program history, and her 129 assists are fifth-most in a single season in program history.
Vuz was a weapon for the Spartan women as well, averaging 13.7 points per game while leading the team from beyond the arc with 54 three-pointers this season. Vuz ranks among career leaders in program history for three-point percentage and free-throw percentage.
Vuz is the first Spartan to appear in the game since Amanda Beatty and Makayla Farrara made the roster as teammates in 2018.
The game will take place on Sunday, March 26, at 1 p.m. at Smith College.
