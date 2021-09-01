ALBANY, N.Y. — Noah Swainbank, a senior by way of Enosburg Falls High School, struck for the winning goal with 8:40 remaining to give Castleton University a 2-1 victory over Sage Colleges in men’s soccer action on Wednesday night.
It was an all-Vermont connection on the game-winner with Rutland High’s Jacob Henderson earning the assist.
It was quite a night for Swainbank who also assisted on the game’s first goal. He fed Charlie Cisneros who scored to give the Spartans the lead.
Sage answered with a goal from Jeaneste Pierre on a penalty kick.
Andres Soto-Burgos was stellar for the Spartans in goal with 10 saves.
Castleton’s home opener is on Sunday when Clark comes to Castleton for a 1 p.m. game.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Plattsburgh 2, Castleton 2
PLATTSBURGH — Mill River Union High School graduate Rylee Nichols started her 2021 soccer season the same way that she began her college soccer career — with a bang.
The 2017 conference Rookie of the Year scored the game’s first two goals on Wednesday night at Plattsburgh State.
Unfortunately, for Castleton, the Cardinals had an answer. They scored the final two goals of the night and the Spartans came back to Vermont with a 2-2 tie.
Plattsburgh held a decisive edge on the stat sheet. The Cardinals had a 25-10 advantage in shots and a 5-1 edge in corner kicks.
Castleton’s home opener is on Saturday when Colby-Sawyer comes to Dave Wolk Stadium for a 5:30 p.m. game.
VOLLEYBALL
Plattsburgh 3, Castleton 1
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The Castleton University women’s volleyball team dropped its season-opening match on Wednesday night, falling to Plattsburgh State by a final score of 3-1.
The Spartans were competitive in each set, but ultimately fell 21-25, 18-25, 28-26, 25-27 in four sets. Plattsburgh held an edge in kills, 40-31; assists, 34-28; aces, 12-9; and blocks 7-3. The Cardinals swung at a .100 rate, while Castleton checked in with a -.008 hitting percentage, making 32 errors with 31 kills.
Lizzie Goodrich, Hailey Martinovich and Vanessa LeBrun all logged seven kills in the season-opener, while Jessica Trudeau added six of her own. Martinovich, LeBrun and Jen Halliday all had two aces in their debuts. Halliday also led the Spartans with 13 digs while Bre MacDuff led the team with 19 assists.
Plattsburgh had four players with seven-plus kills on the night, led by Meghan O’Brien’s 10. Ann Beauchamp had seven kills and five aces for the Cardinals, in addition to her role in four total blocks—one solo and three assisted. Payton Zophy racked up 20 digs, Emma Rivers led her team with 13 assists.
Castleton led for the early portion of the opening set, taking advantage of a series of kills and service aces on its way to a 12-8 lead. The Cardinals responded with six consecutive points — four of which came on Castleton errors — to take a 14-12 lead from there. After a Castleton timeout, the Spartans leveled the score at 14-14, but a five-point run later in the set gave the Cardinals a 20-15 edge. The two sides traded points from there as Plattsburgh took the opening frame, 25-21.
The second set was more of the same, with Castleton leading 9-7 early on before the Cardinals took 17-10 lead with a 10-1 run. The Spartans tried to battle back, but came up short, 25-18, in the second set.
Castleton got on the board in the third set, claiming a 28-26 win after a furious Cardinal comeback. Plattsburgh won the first three points of the set, but a 5-1 run by Castleton put the Spartans ahead 5-4, capped by a kill from Goodrich.
They traded points for a stretch before Castleton rattled off six unanswered points, three of which came on kills from the rookie Martinovich, to jump ahead 23-17. The Cardinals answered with six straight points of their own, however, knotting the set at 23-23 before the two sides traded points to a 26-26 score. A kill by Vanessa LeBrun and a Cardinal attack error gave Castleton a 28-26 win in the set and extended the match to a fourth set.
The Spartans continued their strong play in the fourth set, but came up just short in the end, falling 27-25 to close the match.
Castleton returns to the court at Norwich, taking on the Cadets and NVU-Lyndon in a tri match beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday in Northfield.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
CU, 9 NVU Lyndon 0
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women’s tennis team opened the season in style, blanking Northern Vermont Universty-Lyndon 9-0.
MEN’S GOLF
CU ties for 1st
STOWE, Vt. — The Castleton University men’s golf team opened the season at the NVU-Johnson Invitational on Wednesday, finishing in a tie for first place with Gordon College with a score of 326.
The Spartans and the Fighting Scots finished three shots ahead of SUNY-Canton’s “A” team, which finished with a 329. The ‘Roos “B” team posted a score of 337 to finish fourth.
Senior Nick Ojala captured medalist honors with an even-par round of 72 at the Stowe Country Club, finishing three shots clear of the next closest competitor. Ojala led the field in par-4 scoring, shooting even par on the course’s eight par-4 holes. He played the five par-5s to the tune of three-under par en route to the individual win.
Matt Redmond finished in a tie for fifth place while Alex Maunula and Tom Kingsley rounded out Castleton’s scorers. A.J. Tatton posted a 90 for the Spartans.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Conferences schedules
BOSTON — The America East Conference announced conference schedules for the 2021-22 college basketball season.
The University of Vermont women open the conference slate on Thursday, Dec. 30, hosting Maine at Patrick Gym.
The UVM men will open the conference slate on Sunday, Jan. 2, hosting Albany at Patrick Gym.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
UVM coaching adds
BURLINGTON — University of Vermont men’s hockey head coach Todd Woodcroft announced his coaching and support staff additions ahead of the 2021-22 campaign Tuesday afternoon.
Patrick Dooley has been named Men’s Hockey Equipment Manager, Max Gavin will serve as Director of Hockey Operations and Drew Michals will be Volunteer Assistant Coach – Goaltending.
In addition, Patrick Sharp, a former UVM star, three-time Stanley Cup champion and one-time Olympic Gold Medalist, is returning to Catamount Country as Advisor to the Coaching Staff.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
King to UVM
BURLINGTON — University of Vermont field hockey coach Kate Pfeifer announced the addition of former Quinnipiac standout Angie King to the coaching staff as a volunteer assistant.
King joins the Catamounts a year removed from receiving a master’s degree in Athletic Leadership from Castleton University and a stint on the Spartan field hockey staff.
