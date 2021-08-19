MARSHFIELD, Mass. — The Eastern Collegiate Football Conference (ECFC) announced its 2021 preseason poll on Thursday as voted by the league’s seven head coaches and Castleton University was predicted for a fifth place finish in the seven-team league.
Reigning ECFC league champions, Dean College, earned the top spot with 45 points and five first-place votes. Maritime College came in second with 42 points and one first-place vote while Anna Maria College was slated third with 30 total points and the remaining first-place vote.
Alfred State College followed closely in the fourth slot with 29 total points while Castleton University came in at fifth with 28 points. Gallaudet University was sixth with 14 total points and league newcomer, Keystone College rounded out the poll at seventh.
After a one-year hiatus, the season kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 4 with Alfred State, Castleton, Dean and Keystone taking on nonconference opponents.
Castleton hosts traditional season-opening rival Plymouth State University.
Maritime begins its season under the Friday night lights on Sept. 10 as they take on rival Massachusetts Maritime Academy. Anna Maria begins their season on Sept. 11 while Gallaudet is slated to kick things off on September 18.
League play begins Saturday Oct. 2 and runs through mid-November. The ECFC champion will receive an automatic-berth to the NCAA postseason.
The conference Media Day is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 24 and will include season previews of all seven member institutions.
FALL SPORTS
There are seven new high school athletic directors as the new school years opens in Vermont.
“That’s not a large number which is good,” Vermont Principals Association Associate Executive Director Bob Johnson said.
The new athletic directors are Kim Alexander, Fair Haven; Tammy Claussen, Leland & Gray; Larry Dougher, Windsor; Tim Albertson, Stowe; Sam Jackson, Winooski and Carley Elkin, Twinfield.
Key dates
The first day that all high school fall sports teams in Vermont are allowed to play games is Sept. 3. All teams were allowed to begin practices on Thursday. Football teams have been practicing since Monday.
The last day for regular-season games in boys and girls soccer, cross country, volleyball and football is Oct. 23. The last regular-season golf matches must be played by Sept. 29.
SB Live
The VPA has a partnership with Scorebook Live (SB Live) to provide the official platform for all VPA scores, schedules, statistics, tournament brackets and live scoring.
The platform can be reached by visiting the VPA’s website at vpaonline.org.
Hartford honored
The National Federation of State High School Associations recently announced that Hartford High School, in White River Junction, has earned Level 1 status in the NFHS School Honor Roll.
Hartford is the first school in Vermont to Level 1 status.
The NFHS School Honor Roll is a national recognition program designed to promote professional development for high school coaches by completing specific online education courses through the NFHS Learning Center.
Hartford will receive a large display banner for its school gymnasium.
AUTO RACING
BARRE — Continued rain from Tropical Storm Fred forced Thunder Road to postpone Vermont Tire & Service Night until Friday at 7 p.m. The schedule for the event will remain the same as planned for the original Thursday date. Fans can watch at the track or live on FloRacing.
The Thursday rainout is the latest case of Mother Nature wreaking havoc on the Thunder Road summer season. Rain has already begun in the Barre area and is expected to continue until early Friday morning. However, Friday afternoon and evening look much better with the forecast calling for highs in the mid-80s and only a 10% chance of rain.
Vermont Tire & Service Night includes the 50-lap Bolduc Metal Recycling Street Stock Special plus double-purse features for the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, and Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors. Thunder Road will also hold the Kid’s Poster Contest and a presentation for the Junior Champ Kart program. All advance tickets sold to the original Thursday date will be honored at Friday’s event.
