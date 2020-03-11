LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — For the first time in program history, the Castleton University women’s Nordic ski team earned an overall United States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association National Championship in the 7.5-kilometer freestyle interval start Tuesday morning at the Olympic Jumping Complex.
Megan Greene, collecting her first-ever individual national championship, outskated the field of 48 competitors and earned a first-place finish with a time of 25:42.8.
Molly O’Callaghan, the second Spartan to cross the finish line, earned an eighth-place finish with a time of 28:01.6. O’Callaghan earned her first-ever top-10 finish at the USCSA National Championships.
Greene and O’Callaghan earned All-American selections.
With 20 total points, the Spartans took home the first-place finish. The University of Wyoming (27 points), Western Colorado University (35 points), Clarkson University (40 points), and St. Olaf College (49 points) round out the top-five in team scoring.
Doherty earns national title
Looking to defend its title from a season ago, the Castleton University men’s Nordic ski team earned a second-place team finish in the 7.5-kilometer freestyle interval start on Tuesday
The Spartans finished two points behind St. Olaf College.
Andrew Doherty earned a first-place finish and claimed the individual national championship in the 7.5-kilometer race. His time of 22:29.4 was 30 seconds faster than second-place finisher John Henry Paluszek who finished with a time of 23:00.2.
Doherty, earned his first-ever individual national championship in the 7.5-kilometer interval start. Doherty and Paluszek earned an All-American selection.
CU men win Classic Sprint
The Castleton University men’s Nordic ski team continued its success Wednesday by capturing the national title in classic sprint. The Castleton women placed second in the same discipline.
John Henry Paluszek won the individual title with the day’s fastest time of 2:54.96, six seconds ahead of second-place Eivind Roed of Colorado Mesa University.
Andrew Doherty took third place with a time of 3:02.15. Devin Perry finished with a time of 3:09.71 while Alex Williams crossed the line at 3:24.29, placing 14th and 28th respectively.
The team won overall with 18 points, well ahead of second-place Wyoming (30 points), Clarkson (32 points) and Western Colorado (38 points).
On the women’s side, Megan Greene was the top finisher for Castleton with a time of 3:30.05. She was about two seconds behind individual winner Erica Meyers of St. Olaf College.
Adrienne Toof finished ninth with a time of 3:51.27, Molly O’Callaghan rounded out the top-10 skiers with a time of 3:53.45, placing 10th. Emily Greene took 18th place with a time of 3:54.16.
Although they are still sitting on top after two days, the Spartans took second place in the discipline with 21 points. They were behind Wyoming (18 points). The Cowboys, however, remain in second as a team with 45 points while Western Colorado sits third (72 points).
The two teams rest for a day, then return to action Friday for the 15-Kilometer Classic Mass Start.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dream Dozen announced
The Vermont Basketball Coaches Association announced its 2019-20 Dream Dozen, a compilation of top returning underclassmen, who will be honored at the VBCA’s Senior All-Star Games on Saturday, March 21 at Windsor High School.
The Division I-II Dream Dozen: Fair Haven’s Kolhby Murray and Sawyer Ramey, Mill River’s Aidan Botti, Mount St. Joseph’s Andre Prunty, North Country’s Corbin Brueck, Montpelier’s Jonah Cattaneo and Leo Riby-Williams, South Burlington’s Taylor Gammon and Khalon Taylor, Mount Anthony’s Gavin Johnson, CVU’s Tyler Morehouse and Rice’s Michel Ndayishime.
The Division III-IV Dream Dozen: Proctor’s Brennon Crossmon and Conner McKearin, Windsor’s Owen Abrahamsen, Hazen’s Isaiah Baker, Winooski’s Trevon Bradley, Rivendell’s Kyle Carter, Sharon’s Tyler Chapin, White River Valley’s Dominic Craven, Thetford’s Eli Dunnet, Twinfield’s Gavin Fowler, Randolph’s Fratz Hauser and Oxbow’s Bryce Ilsley.
The girls Dream Dozen will be released once its finalized.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Mason commits to CU
CASTLETON — Poultney boys basketball senior Heith Mason will stay local next year and play his college ball at Castleton University.
The 6-foot-6 center was the top scorer and rebounder for the Blue Devils, which went 14-8 this season and were eliminated by eventual-Division IV champion Proctor in the state quarterfinals.
Mason had a handful of 20-point performances and a serious of double-doubles. He had one of his best outings in a late-season loss to the Phantoms, where he scored 23 points and had 14 rebounds.
CU recently announced the commitment of Joe Alamprese, a 6-foot-3 wing out of Columbia (N.Y.) as well.
Mason joins a Spartans team that went 4-21 this past season.
ALPINE SKIING
Kelley wins Giant Slalom
WILMINGTON, N.Y. — Castleton’s Robby Kelley claimed the top spot in the men’s giant slalom discipline at the United States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association National Championships Wednesday. The men’s team placed fourth overall with 6:23.23.
Kelley raced down Whiteface Mountain with a combined time of 2:04.14, about two seconds ahead of second place Jordan Cashman of Sierra Nevada University. He is only the second Castleton skier to win an individual national title. The first was teammate Paul Rechberger, who won the slalom discipline at Whiteface in 2018.
Teammate Logan Mackie followed behind with a time of 2:04.41, placing 13th. Cameron Heald rounded out the men’s side, clocking in at 2:09.68 and claiming 15th place.
Rocky Mountain College won the event overall with a combined time of 6:21.70.
The Spartans gear up for Slalom National Championship Friday.
Hirschbuhl earns national title
In Freeski, the Spartans’ Michael Kever Hirschbuhl won the men’s individual skier cross discipline Tuesday.
Hirschbuhl had a trial run time of 37.87 and placed first in Heat 16, earning 100 WC points.
Wade Hirschbuhl finished 21st for Castleton. He had a trial run time of 39.75 and placed third in Heat 3, earning 10 points. Teammates Nathan Bedell and Neil Sheehan placed 26th and 29th respectively. Bedell earned five points and placed fourth in Heat 8 while Sheehan earned two and placed fourth in the Heat 7.
The team took fourth overall with 48 place points and 115 WC points. Rocky Mountain College won the event with 15 place points and 156 WC points.
WEDNESDAY PLAYOFF SCORESGirls BasketballDivision IIHarwood 47, North Country 27Boys HockeyDivision IBFA-St. Albans 4, Stowe 1Division IIHarwood 3, Milton 2 (OT)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.