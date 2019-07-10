CASTLETON — The Castleton University football program announced its official 2019 schedule Wednesday afternoon, a slate that features nine contests with four home dates. The season opens at home against Plymouth State with a 1 p.m. kickoff Sept. 7. It marks the 10th consecutive season those teams face off in the season-opening contest. The Spartans are 4-5 all-time against the Panthers, with Plymouth State winning the last three.
Castleton then hits the road for back-to-back games at Fitchburg State on Sept. 14 and University of New England on Sept. 21. It will be the fourth matchup against Fitchburg State and the first battle against UNE. Kickoff for the game at Fitchburg State is slated for 2 p.m. and the game against UNE 3 p.m.
The Spartans return to Dave Wolk Stadium on Sept. 28 for the Maple Sap Bucket Game against Norwich at 3 p.m. The host team has won each of the previous four battles for the bucket following a string of four years in which the visiting team lifted the trophy. Castleton is 4-6 all-time against the Cadets.
The home slate continues with Homecoming and Family Weekend on Oct. 12, against Gallaudet at noon, the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference opener. The all-time series is deadlocked at 5-5 between the teams, with Castleton holding a 2-3 mark against the Bison at Dave Wolk Stadium.
Castleton then hits the road for two more away competitions — both ECFC contests — with SUNY Maritime on Oct. 19 at 2 p.m. and Alfred State on Oct. 26 at noon. The Spartans are 4-6 against SUNY Maritime and are a perfect 4-0 against Alfred State.
The final home date of the season is on Nov. 2 against ECFC foe Anna Maria. The Spartans will host a Senior Day ceremony prior to the 2 p.m. kickoff. The Spartans are 10-2 against the Amcats including a 4-1 mark at home.
The Spartans wrap up the regular season on Nov. 9 at Dean with a noon kickoff in an ECFC contest. Castleton is 1-1 against Dean.
Castleton finished the 2018 season with a 2-8 record and a 1-5 mark in ECFC play.
LEGION BASEBALL
BF 7, Randolph 5
(8 Innings)
WESTMINSTER — The game was tied 1-1 through seven innings, but Bellows Falls Post 37 scored six in the top of the eighth on the way to the 7-5 victory.
Randolph tried to answer, scoring four in the bottom of the eighth but the rally fell short. Griffin Waryas had a two-run single to ignite the rally. Huxley Holcomb drove in the sixth run and Darwin Holcomb the seventh for Post 37.
BASKETBALL
Brennan at FH clinic
FAIR HAVEN — Former University of Vermont basketball coach Tom Brennan will be a special guest at the annual Mike Roberts Clinic at Fair Haven Union High School on Saturday.
Other coaches at the clinic put on by Fair Haven graduate Scott Allen include Castleton University men’s coach Paul Culpo, Rutland High boys basketball coach Mike Wood, Fair Haven boys basketball coach Bob Prenevost, Castleton University women’s basketball coach Tim Barrett and Todd Roberts, the all-time leading scorer at Fair Haven and an NCAA Division II All-American while at St. Michael’s College.
The day is divided into two sessions. The one for boys and girls entering grades 4-8 runs from 10 a.m. until noon and another from 12:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. is for those entering grades 9-12.
