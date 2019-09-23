CASTLETON — The Castleton University athletic department has announced the 2019 Athletic Hall of Fame in addition to Homecoming and Family Weekend events.
Five new members will be enshrined into the Hall of Fame on Oct. 12. Rich and Nancy Glasscock, Brandon Heck '09, Amy Kittredge (Yandow) '06 and Jessica Turner (Banks) '09 are set to be inducted at 9 a.m. in the Castleton Campus Center's 1787 Room. The RSVP date is Tuesday, Oct. 1.
In addition to the Hall of Fame induction, the athletic department will be hosting an Alumni Athlete Social at the Castleton Pavilion on Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Rich and Nancy Glasscock travel throughout New England and beyond to support the student-athletes donning Castleton uniforms. A couple that began primarily cheering on the baseball team quickly became known as Castleton superfans, attending events for a multitude of sports — both home and away. Players, coaches and fans always know when they are in attendance, as Rich proudly captures the accomplishments of student-athletes with his camera while Nancy can be heard from all parts of the field, gym or arena urging on the Spartans.
Kittredge tore up the record books for the Castleton women's soccer program, seating herself among the all-time great Spartans despite playing just three seasons. A three-time first team All-Conference selection, she graduated as Castleton's all-time leader in points and goals scored, taking over first place on both lists after a stellar first year in which she racked up 32 goals and 73 points en route to North Atlantic Conference Player of the Year honors. As a senior, she helped guide Castleton to the NAC Championship and an NCAA Tournament appearance. She graduated with 175 points on 79 goals and 17 assists, and ranks second all-time in goals, third all-time in points and eighth all-time in assists at the time of induction.
She holds three of the top six marks all-time for single-season points, amassing 73 points in 2003, 50 points in 2004 and 52 points in 2005. She also has three of the top four single-season records in goals scored, with 32 in 2003, 23 in 2004 and 24 in 2005. Her 2003 season was among one of the best in the nation, as she finished the season fourth overall in NCAA Division III with 3.48 points per game and sixth overall with 1.52 goals per game. Her six scores against the University of Saint Joseph (Conn.) tied her for the most goals in a single game in the country in 2003.
She graduated with a double major in psychology and criminal justice. After Castleton, she earned her master's degree in Community Mental Health Counseling from Southern New Hampshire University, and has worked in the field of mental health and substance abuse treatment for the past 10 years. She currently resides in Addison with her husband, Nate, and their three children, Ayla, Kendall and Nolan.
A native of Milford, Connecticut, Turner came to Castleton and made an immediate impact, starting in all 27 games for the Spartans. She stayed in that starting role for four years, eventually helping guide Castleton to a North Atlantic Conference championship in 2008-09, and graduated tied for first all-time in games played, eighth on the all-time scoring list with 1,120 points, sixth all-time in field goals made, third all-time in three-point field goals made and three-point percentage, second all-time in total assists and sixth all-time in steals. Her numbers have stood the test of time, as she remains one of just 16 1,000-point scorers for Castleton and still ranks among the top 10 all-time in a multitude of categories.
She had three of the top 10 seasons from long range, holding the sixth, ninth and 10th-best single-season marks for three-point percentage and drained 63 threes her senior year — good for eighth-most in a single season. A strong two-way player, Turner was named All-North Atlantic Conference three times, earning a Second Team nod as a sophomore before landing First Team accolades as a junior and senior.
She is the head women's basketball coach in addition to a head coaching position at Skidmore College. She resides in Wilton, New York, with her husband, Robert, and their son, Robert, Jr.
Heck made a name for both himself and for Castleton hockey during his four-year career with the Spartans, helping vault the team into the national rankings during the 2006-07 season. A three-time ECAC East All-Conference selection, he graduated as Castleton's all-time leader in games played, goals, assists, points, power-play goals and shorthanded goals.
He led the team in total points in each of his four seasons. Heck was also a standout in the classroom, earning ECAC East All-Academic honors three times.
After graduation, Brandon has stayed involved in hockey by coaching at the Bantam AAA and Junior A levels in western Canada. He resides in Camrose, Alberta, with his wife, Sarah, and their two children, Palmer and Pearson.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
CU players honored
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Two Castleton University football players were honored by the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference on Monday. Devin Wollner was named the league's Rookie of the Week while Ethan Palazzetti was tabbed as the Defensive Player of the Week.
Wollner rushed for 141 yards on 20 carries with a touchdown in a loss at University of New England.
Palazzetti racked up nine tackles from the defensive backfield in addition to an interception and a forced fumble.
FIELD HOCKEY
Hartford 1, Burr and Burton 0
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Daisey Phelps scored with an assist from Kennedy Mullen as Hartford topped Burr and Burton 1-0 in field hockey Monday.
Bailey Cameron made 11 saves in picking up the shutout as Hartford improved to 7-0-1.
The Bulldogs are 4-4 and will be at Bellows Falls on Friday.
Brattleboro 4, Springfield 0
BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro picked up its second win of the year as the Colonels topped Springfield 4-0 in field hockey Monday.
"It was a tough, tough loss," said Springfield coach Steve Lawrence. "We came on strong in the second half and spent a lot of time around their cage but we couldn't break through."
The Cosmos are 1-6 and will be at Otter Valley on Saturday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Postponements
The Rutland at Middlebury girls soccer game was postponed due to thunderstorms. A make up date has not been set.
The Proctor at Sharon game has been rescheduled to Tuesday.
The girls soccer game in Fair Haven between the Slaters and Otter Valley was also nixed by the weather.
BOYS SOCCER
Monday's Springfield at Arlington boys soccer game was postponed due to weather. It will be played Tuesday.
GOLF
CU's Ojala recognized
WATERVILLE, Maine — Castleton University men's golfer Nicholas Ojala has been named the North Atlantic Conference Golfer of the Week following a stellar two-week stretch that included individual medalist honors.
