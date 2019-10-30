CASTLETON — Junior midfielder Gabriella Hunt recorded her 100th career point Tuesday evening as she tallied two goals to help lead the Castleton University field hockey team to a 4-0 victory over Fitchburg State.
Hunt entered the game with 98 points and wasted no time in positioning herself to become the sixth player in program history to record 100 career points. After Allison Lowell’s shot on goal was deflected, Hunt scored on the rebound to hit the milestone at the 2:04 mark of the first quarter. Hunt tallied her second goal of the game at the 48:07 mark of the fourth quarter to finalize the scoring for the Spartans.
It marked the fourth time this season and eighth time in her career she has recorded multiple-goal games.
GIRLS SOCCER SEMIFINALS
Division I
CVU 2, Burlington 0 Colchester 1, North Country 0
Division II
Harwood 2, Fair Haven 1 (2OT) Rice 6, Montpelier 0
Division III
Thetford 5, Enosburg 0 Vergennes 2, Leland & Gray 1
Division IV
Proctor 3, Arlington 2 Rivendell 2, West Rutland 1
FIELD HOCKEY SEMIFINALS
Division I
Bellows Falls 1, CVU 0 Rice 1, Mount Mansfield 0
Division II
Otter Valley 3, Burr and Burton 2 (2OT)
Division III
Stowe 3, Lyndon 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.