NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. — Marking the program's highest single-game run total since 2020, the Castleton University baseball team turned in a 21-5 rout of Anna Maria Thursday afternoon.
Jackson Cardozo led the onslaught with a 4-for-5 day at the plate, doubling once and tripling twice to collect five RBIs. Reece de Castro logged a career-high six RBIs on two hits and three walks.
Leaving the yard for the second consecutive game was Hunter Perkins who went 2-for-4 while knocking in four runs. Tyler McLain followed up his three-hit game at RPI with another against Anna Maria (7-9) while being one of four Spartans (7-9) to score thrice.
On the mound, six different pitchers toed the rubber for Castleton. Luke Russell held the AMCATS to one run on three hits with a strikeout in his first career start. Owen Phelps earned his first decision of the year, snagging the win in 1 2/3 scoreless innings with a punch-out.
Anna Maria collected three hits in the first inning including a solo home run, taking the lead before Perkins' blast in the third frame tied proceedings at 1-1. Ensuing back-to-back two-baggers by McLain and Cardozo gave Castleton a 2-1 advantage. Ethan Nichols relieved Russell in the home half, leaving the tying run stranded in scoring position.
The Spartans extended their cushion in the top of the fourth, going on a tear with two outs as McLain singled to score a run and Cardozo collected a two-RBI triple. AMC erased the gap in the next half-inning, using an RBI double and a three-run blast to make it 5-5.
Castleton retaliated as Schaub got plunked and Dush and Lawrence walked to load the bases with one away. Perkins wore a pitch for the go-ahead tally, setting up de Castro for a two-RBI single to lead by three.
CU piled on two more runs in the sixth stanza as Perkins earned another bases-loaded HBP and de Castro walked for an RBI. A three-run seventh inning thanks to a Jack Boyle two-RBI triple and a Kannon Dush RBI single upped the deficit to eight. Meanwhile, Adam Winchell completed his second frame on the hill, keeping the AMCATS off the board while leaving two runners aboard in the sixth and seventh.
In the eighth, the Spartans tied their season-high of eight runs in an inning. As a team, Castleton amassed four hits, five walks, a sacrifice fly, and reached on error while sending 13 to the batter's box. Highlights include Cardozo's second two-RBI triple, de Castro's bases-clearing double, and Sammy Steinman's walk in his first collegiate plate appearance.
Jack Callahan and Nicholas Griffin tossed the eighth and ninth frames, respectively, holding off Anna Maria to preserve the Spartan victory and snap a three-game skid.
Returning to Little East Conference action this weekend, the Spartans have postponed their home opener and will travel to fourth-ranked Eastern Connecticut State on Sunday.
First pitch of the doubleheader in Mansfield, Conn. is slated for 1 p.m.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Middlebury honors
MIDDLEBURY — Claudia Vira and Jenna Letterie of the Middlebury women's hockey team were named to the New England Hockey Writers Association (NEHWA) Division III All-Star Team for their performances on the ice this season.
Letterie earned the NEHWA All-Star award for the third-consecutive season.
Earlier this season, the forward was honored as an All-NESCAC selection for the third-straight year, landing a spot on the first team in 2020 and 2022.
The Panther led the conference with 21 assists, while ranking second in faceoff winning percentage (.637) and points (31).
The senior concluded her career at Middlebury with 107 games played, and 107 total points (38G, 69A).
Letterie tallied one goal and four assists in the NCAA Tournament this season, including a hat trick of assists against Suffolk.
Vira was named an NEHWA All-Star for the second season in a row.
The Panther also earned All-NESCAC First Team honors for the second straight year.
The defender finished the season with 16 points (5G, 11A) and registered one game-winning goal.
The senior was a stalwart for the Panthers, appearing in all 28 games this season and blocking a NESCAC-best 54 shots
In the final contest of the year, Vira fired in one of the two Middlebury goals during the NCAA Quarterfinal.
The NEHWA awards reception will take place on Wednesday, April 19, at the Prince Restaurant in Saugus, Mass. A complete list of the New England Division III All-Stars can be found here.
YOUTH WRESTLING
State tournament
The Rutland Recreation and Parks Department is hosting the Vermont state youth wrestling tournament on Saturday at the Rutland Recreation Community Center.
The event will have wrestlers from grades 3 to 6 with more than 20 teams from Vermont set to compete.
According to Rutland Recreation superintendent Kim Peters, the Rutland team has 25 athletes that have been competing this season and are coached by Zach Allen, Jacob Griggs, Nathan Dupras and Josh Allen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.