LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — The Castleton University women’s alpine ski team matched its best-ever team finish in the giant slalom Tuesday at the United State Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association National Championships at Whiteface Mountain.
The Spartans were led by a podium finish for senior Kylie Mackie, who finished second overall after posting the third-best run in the first heat and fourth-best in the second heat.
Castleton also finished second at the event last year in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and was third at the event in 2018 at Whiteface. The Spartans finished with a team time of 5:27.15, less than six seconds behind Sierra Nevada, the national champions. SNU finished at 5:21.48. Rocky Mountain College rounded out the podium with a third-place finish as a team in 5:30.26.
Mackie notched her first-ever podium at the National Championships, leading the Spartans to their second-place team finish. She posted a time of 53.61 in the opener, before clocking in at 54.19 in run No. 2. Karoline Rettenbacher finished eighth overall with runs of 54.38 and 55.12 for a combined time of 1:49.52. Lena Soehnle raced her way to an 11th-place finish after opening with a time of 54.46 and followed it up with a second-run time of 55.37 for a combined time of 1:49.83. Birgit Kinneberg rounded out Castleton’s top finishers with a time of 1:50.12 and a 12th-place finish. She was 16th after the first run, but her second-run time of 54.70 launched her four spots up the leaderboard.
All four of Mackie, Rettenbacher, Soehnle and Kinneberg landed All-America recognition for their finishes. Each racer in the top-15 earns All-American status. For Mackie, it is her seventh All-America accolade after she earned the honor three times each in 2018 and 2019. Rettenbacher landed her fourth All-America plaudit after claiming the award three times a season ago, while Soehnle lands her second All-America honor after picking up the award in the GS a season ago. Kinneberg, a freshman, landed the award for the first time.
Castleton returns to action Thursday at Whiteface Mountain in the slalom at the USCSA National Championships.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Potsdam 15, Castleton 6
POTSDAM, N.Y. — The young Castleton University men’s lacrosse team was no match for a Potsdam State team that cruised to a 15-6 victory at Maxcy Turf Field on Tuesday night.
Connor Rider led Castleton with three goals and Conner Ladabouche, Jared Fontaine and Cameron Russell tacked on the other scores.
Josh Huiatt had three goals and three assists to lead the Bears.
The Bears raised their record to 3-1.
Castleton (0-4) will try to break through on Saturday at Utica.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Plattsburgh 23, Castleton 7
CASTLETON —Morgan Derosia scored the game’s first goal to give Castleton University the lead but Plattsburgh State scored the next seven to take control of the game and the Cardinals left town with a 23-7 victory.
It was also Derosia who scored CU’s next goal to break up Plattsburgh’s 7-0 run.
Derosia and Erin Shuttle led the 1-4 Spartans with three goals apiece. Madeleine Brasser had the other goal for CU.
Allie Vangas led the 4-0 Cardinals with five goals.
The Spartans host Mount St. Mary of New York on Thursday at 4 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rutland in D-I semis
BURLINGTON — No. 5 Rutland (14-7) will tangle with No. 1 CVU (21-1) in Thursday evening’s first Division I semifinal game at the University of Vermont’s Patrick Gym.
The Raiders and CVU met during the season but it was in the opener back on Dec. 14 and the Redhawks smothered the Raiders 66-25.
No. 2 Essex (18-3) meets No. 3 Mount Mansfield (16-5) in the second semifinal slated for 7:45 p.m.
Rutland and CVU has met twice in the postseason, both quarterfinal contests. Rutland defeated the Redhawks 46-39 in 1982 and in 1973 CVU defeated the Raiders 48-18.
This is the third straight year CVU has taken a perfect record into the playoffs but the Hinesburg team has fallen in the finals the last two years.
CVU has won eight state crowns. Rutland’s lone state title came in 2005 when the Raiders defeated Middlebury 36-26 in the finals.
CORRECTION
The father of Vermont Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl player Tyler Buxton was misidentified in Tuesday’s edition. His father is Kyle Buxton who played in the 1993 Maple Sugar Bowl.
