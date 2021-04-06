PAWTUCKET, R.I. — The Castleton University women’s soccer team opened up its season with a 1-0 win against UMass Dartmouth over the weekend and a pair of its players were honored by the league for their efforts.
Julia Carone and Alex Benfatti both earned Little East Conference (LEC) weekly awards on Monday.
Carone, a Fair Haven alumna, was named LEC Offensive Player of the Week after scoring the game-winning goal against the Corsairs in a winning effort.
With her first goal of the season, the senior from Castleton, also tallied her 50th-career point with 17 goals and 16 assists in her collegiate career.
Benfatti was also honored by the LEC, earning Goalie of the Week for her performance against the Corsairs.
Earning the start on Saturday, Benfatti played all 90 minutes and recorded her first-career shutout as she stopped all eight shots she faced. In four games played, the junior from Gloversville, New York, has tallied 36 career saves for a save percentage of .735.
After opening the season with a win, Castleton currently has a share of first place in the LEC standings with Plymouth State at 1-0. The Spartans return to action on Wednesday, hosting the Panthers at Dave Wolk Stadium at 7 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Lanthier starts strong
COLCHESTER — St. Michael’s College’s Andrew Lanthier has been hitting college pitching in his first three games as a freshman. The Fair Haven Union High School graduate is batting .375 (3-for-8) and has scored the three runs for the 0-3 Purple Knights.
SMC is back in action Thursday with a doubleheader against Stonehill.
MEN’S HOCKEY
NU series canceled
NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University men’s hockey team’s home-and-home exhibition series scheduled with Trinity this weekend has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Cadets finish the 2020-21 season with a 7-1 record.
AUTO RACING
Bilodeau passes
WEST HAVEN — The local stock car family is mourning one of Devil’s Bowl Speedway’s rising stars.
Brandon’s Matt Bilodeau finished third in the Limited Sportsman division in 2020, placing behind Johnny Bruno and Andy Warren.
Bilodeau’s 16 starts included a feature win and four top-five finishes.
Devils’ Bowl posted the following on social media Tuesday:
“We are devastated to report the passing of Matt Bilodeau. Matt was a rising star at Devil’s Bowl Speedway, and he was ready to run for Sportsman Modified Rookie of the Year honors in 2021.
Most importantly, we’ve lost one of the nicest people in the world and a young family has lost their husband and father. We will forever miss Matt’s quiet smile, his positive attitude, and his friendship.”
ACT in NC
HICKORY, N.C. — Dover, New Hampshire’s Wayne Helliwell Jr. pulled a clean sweep of the first American-Canadian Tour (ACT) trip to North Carolina’s Hickory Motor Speedway by winning the Easter Bunny 125 on Saturday.
Helliwell took the lead from New Salem, Massachusetts’ Tom Carey III in lapped traffic on the 44th circuit and was unstoppable down the stretch to double up after his victory in the Hickory 125 the night before.
It was the 17th ACT-sanctioned Late Model win for the three-time ACT Tour champion. Although he has only run a partial schedule in recent seasons, Helliwell has proved to still be a threat every time he shows up, earning four ACT victories within the last calendar year.
The ACT Late Model Tour begins its 2021 point-counting season at Loudon’s New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 17.
