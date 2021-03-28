CASTLETON — The Castleton University softball team is out of the gate at 4-0 after sweeping Saturday’s home doubleheader against Little East Conference foe Western Connecticut.
The Spartans won the first game 6-5 and edged the Colonials in the nightcap 6-4.
Kate Lapan had two double to lead Castleton at the plate in the opener and Jamie Boyle also had two hits.
Fair Haven’s Olivia Bowen was the winning pitcher and Olivia Joy earned the save.
MEN’S SOCCER
Norwich 4, CU 1
CASTLETON — For the first time in over a year, the Castleton University men’s soccer team returned to action and dropped a 4-1 non-conference decision to Norwich Sunday afternoon at Dave Wolk Stadium.
The Spartans scored their lone goal with 41:30 showing on the game clock. Stanley Anderson caused a turnover and chipped goaltender Ben Wasco as he tallied his first career collegiate goal, tying the game at one.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Norwich 4, CU 0
The Norwich women’s hockey team used a three-goal second period to propel itself to a 4-0 win against Castleton at Spartan Arena Saturday afternoon. Silvia Björgvinsdóttir started the scoring in early in the second period on the power play, assisted by Ally LaGue and Samantha Benoit.
KC Herne added a goal four minutes later and Melianne Reynolds scored midway through the period. Ingrid Holstad-Berge added an insurance tally in the third.
Katlyn Hathaway made 26 saves for the Spartans in goal.
Castleton finishes its season with a 6-7-1 record.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
EastConn 21, CU 4
MANSFIELD, Conn. — The Castleton University women’s lacrosse team dropped its Little East Conference opener on Saturday, falling at Eastern Connecticut State 21-4.
The Spartans (1-4, 0-1 LEC) were kept off the board in the first half, but bounced back to score four second-half goals against the Warriors (6-1, 1-0 LEC). EastConn scored the first 19 goals in the game, with Castleton scoring four of the final six goals.
Aubra Linn, Lacey Greenamyre and Kimberly McCarthy all had two-point games for Castleton, with Linn and McCarthy scoring twice each, and Greenamyre collecting two assists.
On Monday, the Castleton women went into a COVID pause.
The Spartans’ scheduled games for Monday against Norwich, Thursday against New England College and Saturday against UMass Dartmouth have all been impacted by the pause. Make-up dates and times will be announced at a later date.
TENNIS
CU falls in openers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Castleton University men’s tennis team opened up the 2021 season as it dropped a 9-0 decision to Little East Conference (LEC) foe Rhode Island College Saturday afternoon.
After a 3-0 sweep of doubles action for the Anchormen, the Spartans looked to get back on track during singles play. Levi Williams won two games in the first set before dropping a 6-2, 6-0 decision to Alex Bourque at first singles. Newcomer to the team, Jason Lipscomb earned a similar outcome as he also fell 6-2, 6-0 at second singles.
Connor Davis, Rowan Kidder, Alijah Seymour, and Rafael Robles took four games combined to round out the scoring for the Spartans.
The CU women also fell 9-0 to RIC.
The Spartans fell behind early, dropping all three doubles matches. Regina Marchese and Aliza Bogner earned one game, falling 8-1 at the first flight of doubles. Grace Sharkey and Mia Manheimer had a similar outcome, 8-1 at second doubles, while Kayon Morgan and Karoline Rettenbacher dropped an 8-0 decision at third doubles.
The Spartans were swept during singles play as only Bogner prevailed in claiming one game as she fell 6-1, 6-0 to Grace Zangari.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lake Region 53,
Vergennes 37
BARRE — The No. 1 seed Lake Region girls basketball team finished off an undefeated season, besting No. 3 Vergennes in Saturday’s Division III state championship at Barre Auditorium.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rice 71, So.
Burlington 46
BARRE — The No. 1 seed Rice boys basketball team won its 17th state championship besting No. 3 South Burlington 71-46 in the Division I title game at Barre Auditorium Sunday afternoon.
The Green Knights led by 16 after the first quarter and rolled from there.
Montpelier 65,
No. Country 57
BARRE — The No. 2 seed Montpelier boys basketball team avenged its loss in last year’s Division II state title game by besting No. 1 North Country 65-57 in Sunday’s championship game.
Leo Riby-Williams reached 1,000 career points in the contest. It was he Solons’ first championship in 16 years.
GOLF
Manchester CC
MANCHESTER — Head PGA Golf Professional Peter Weatherby is part of a new team coming in at Manchester Country Club.
Weatherby joins Manchester from The Ekwanok Country Club, where he was the Assistant Professional for the past three years.
He also worked at the Jupiter Island Club (FL), The Misquamicut (RI) Club and the Old Sandwich (MA) Golf Club.
Weatherby brings a modern and refreshed strategy to MCC’s golf operations with a robust offering of game improvement for experienced golfers, clinics for beginners, and programs for young golfers. In addition, he will oversee new summer camp and family-oriented golf programs at MCC.
Michelle Dougherty comes in as the new General Manager, Keith Baisden becomes the Tennis Professional. MCC also added a new Executive Chef David Dukeshire. These new hires join veteran Superintendent Sean P. Monahan at the club.
In 2021, MCC will host the Vermont Senior Championship, the US Senior Amateur Qualifier and the New England Senior Amateur Championship.
