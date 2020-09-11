CASTLETON — The Castleton University softball program will be hosting its second annual fall golf tournament, hosted by Milestone Golf Club in Hampton, New York, on Sunday, October 4.
Proceeds from the event will help mitigate the team’s anticipated 2021 season’s expenses.
Milestone Golf Club, located just miles across the Vermont-New York border, will be transitioning into its prime playing season, with vivid colors of fall taking hold in early October. The 18-hole event will take participants around the scenic course twice, playing the white tees on the front nine and blue tees on the back nine. Milestone challenges the short game of even the best golfers, while offering breathtaking autumn views of the Green Mountains and Adirondacks.
The event will be played in a four-person scramble format, with a limited number of mulligans available for purchase at the time of registration. Registration is limited to just 14 teams. Those who wish to register are encouraged to do so promptly, as the tournament fills up quickly. The cost is $60 per golfer ($240 per team), which includes greens fees and a cart, a post-round meal, a gift bag and entry for contests and a hole-in-one prize.
To register, contact head softball coach Eric Ramey at eric.ramey@castleton.edu or (802) 468-6408 to confirm the registration period is still open. From there, you can register and pay your team’s entry fee at this link. There will be no refunds available after September 25, 2020.
SOCCER
Howe sisters transfer
WHITE RIVER JCT. — Hartford picked up an athletic duo to compete for the Hurricanes this school year.
Twin sisters Sarah and Sophie Howe transferred to Hartford from White River Valley, according to Octopus Athletics.
The juniors are standouts in soccer, basketball and softball.
RACING
Milk Bowl tickets
BARRE — Thunder Road officials have announced that advance tickets are now on sale for the 58th Vermont Milk Bowl Weekend on Friday-Sunday, October 2-4. T
he event will feature three days of racing cap the 61st season of competition on the high banks.
Friday, Oct. 2 at 6:00pm is Mekkelsen RV Milk Bowl Friday with a four-division card featuring the Pro All Stars Series (PASS) Super Late Models. The PASS 150 is joined by a trio of 50-lap features for the PASS Modifieds, Honey Badger Bar & Grill Street Stock Series, and North East Mini Stock Tour. The racing is preceded by a Friday afternoon open practice session for the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models.
Saturday, Oct. 3 at 1:00pm is Booth Bros./H.P. Hood Milk Bowl Qualifying Day. The Late Models will run time trials and 50-lap qualifying races to set the first 22 positions in the Milk Bowl field. The Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers and Allen Lumber Street Stocks also have time trials along with Segment 1 of “Mini Milk Bowls”. The Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors will run both segments of their Mini Milk Bowl on Saturday. Following the action on the “big track”, the Junior Champ Karts have Mini Milk Bowls beginning at 7:00pm.
Sunday, Oct. 3 is the 58th Vermont Milk Bowl. The Last Chance “B-Feature” for the Late Models rolls off at 12:15pm. Opening ceremonies will follow with the first Milk Bowl segment going green at 1:30pm. The schedule also includes the final segment of the Flying Tiger and Street Stock Mini Milk Bowls along with a two-segment event for the 7-Eleven Dwarf Cars of New Hampshire’s White Mountain Motorsports Park.
Adult admission on Milk Bowl weekend is $20 for Friday, $10 for Saturday, and $30 for Sunday. Kids ages 12 and under will be $5 on Friday/Saturday and $10 on Sunday. Advance tickets are available now at https://happsnow.com/event/Thunder-Road-Speedbowl.
Camping for the Milk Bowl will be available from 12:00pm on Thursday, Oct. 1 until 12:00pm on Monday, Oct. 5. Site fees are $45 for the long weekend. More information is available at www.thunderroadvt.com.
