MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Castleton University softball team went 1-1 in its opening day of action for the 2023 season.
The Spartans (1-1) fell to Ithaca College 6-1 and then topped the University of St. Joseph 5-4.
In the matchup with Ithaca, the Bombers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and didn't trail from there. Ithaca scored two more runs in the third to up the lead to four.
The Spartans pushed across their lone run in the fifth inning with Jess Heinrichs driving in freshman Alexis Rogers. Those two accounted for CU's only hits as Heinrich had two base knocks and Rogers had one.
Anna Cornell earned her fourth win of the season for Ithaca, striking out 11 Spartans and allowing just the three hits in six innings of work.
Olivia Joy went four innings for Castleton in the circle and Katie Gallagher pitched the final two.
The Spartans looked to be in control of the their second game of the day against St. Joseph, but the Blue Jays scored three runs in the sixth to take a two-run lead.
Castleton matched them in the top of the seventh end earned the one-run victory.
Freshman Taylor Russell made an early impact for the Spartans doubling in the game-winning two runs after Rogers had scored earlier in the inning.
Kate Lapan and Hannah Mosher drove in Castleton's other two runs, both coming in the third inning. LaPan had a big day going 3-for-4. Russell and Kayla Fac had two hits as well.
Rogers went six innings in the circle in the second game to earn the win and fellow freshman Alexandra Brouillette picked up the save in the seventh.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Midd 15, SLU 3
MIDDLEBURY — The top-ranked Middlebury College women's lacrosse team outscored #19 St. Lawrence 10-0 in the opening half, and never looked back in a 15-3 triumph on Kohn Field on Thursday. The win was highlighted by six goals from Hope Shue, as the Panthers picked up their ninth-straight victory.
Middlebury got out to a quick start, rattling off five-straight tallies in the first quarter, including four free-position markers. Shue scored three times from the eight-meter line, while Jane Earley and Kelcey Dion also found the back of the net.
The Panthers tacked on five more goals in the second quarter, as Shue tallied three times in addition to a goal by Maggie Coughlin who fired a shot into the top-right corner. Caroline Adams completed the run just 2:03 before the break, finding space in front of the crease before bouncing in her second goal of the season for a 10-0 Middlebury halftime lead.
St. Lawrence got on the scoreboard with 11:02 left in the third quarter while a player up, as Rachel Burke found nylon on a nifty pass from Morgan Arakelian to make it a 10-1 contest.
Dion scored just under a minute later on a free-position chance, while Niki Mormile drove to the front of the net and muscled in her fourth goal of the season 1:37 later.
Emma Inouye pushed the Panther advantage to 13-1 on a stick-to-stick feed from Mormile with 5:11 left.
Middlebury increased its advantage in the initial 4:01 of the fourth quarter. Caroline Messer tallied on a dodge and score, followed by a pretty underhanded tally by Skylar Lach for a 15-1 lead with 10:59 remaining.
The Saints scored twice over the final minutes, including a shot by Neve Ley that hit the crossbar and went straight down.
