CASTLETON — The Castleton University softball team stunned Little East Conference foe Eastern Connecticut on Friday, pinning the first loss of the season on the ECSU team ranked No. 3 nationally.
Eastern Connecticut had the tying run on third when the Spartans turned a clutch double play to preserve the 6-5 victory.
Castleton lost the first game of the doubleheader 4-2.
Katie Gallagher earned the win for Castleton, pitching five innings in relief of starter Olivia Joy. Gallagher’s record is 5--1.
Makenna Thorne was the only Castleton player with two hits in the victory. Her big day included two RBIs and she scored a run. Allie Almond and Jayna Ryan each had a hit and drove in a run.
The split gives Castleton a 13-9 record, 6-6 in the LEC.
Eastern Connecticut falls to 21-1 and 9-1 in league play.
The Spartans travel to UMass Dartmouth for a doubleheader on Monday.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Tough stretch for CU
The Castleton University baseball team resides in fourth place in the Little East Conference standings heading into Saturday’s conference doubleheader at Eastern Connecticut.
The top six teams qualify for the double-elimination LEC postseason tournament but the Spartans are hardly home free. Their final four league games are against two of the top teams in New England, Eastern Connecticut and the University of Southern Maine.
Castleton coach Ted Shipley will send Richard Walker to the mound for Saturday’s first game against Eastern Connecticut.
“He matches up well against eastern Connecticut from what I have been able to find out about them. Plus, he’s pitching well,” Shipley said.
Either Max Olmsted or Zach Marlow will get the ball for the Spartans in the second game.
The LEC Standings — 1. Eastern Connecticut 10-1, 2. Rhode Island College 8-3, Southern Maine 8-4, 4. Castleton 6-6, 5. UMass Boston 4-5, 6. UMass Dartmouth 5-7, 7. Plymouth State 2-5, 8. Keene State 2-7, 9. Western Connecticut 2-9.
The GNAC picture
Norwich University has won its last six baseball games and sits in fourth place in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference with a 4-2 league mark.
There will be a meeting on Sunday to sort out the GNAC postseason tournament.
GNAC Standings — St. Joseph’s 6-2, Johnson & Wales 6-2, Anna Maria 7-3, Norwich 4-2, Lasell 7-5, Dean 6-4, Albertus Magnus 2-10, Rivier 0-8.
NAC baseball
The Husson University baseball team has dominated the North Atlantic University this spring with a 15-1 record but the NAC’s Vermont entry has caught fire.
Northern University-Lyndon recently swept a five-game series from Maine-Farmington and now has a 5-5 league record heading into this weekend’s four-game set with Maine-Presque Isle.
The NAC Standings — Husson 15-1, Thomas 7-3, SUNY Cobleskill 7-3, SUNY Poly 5-4, NVU-Lyndon 5-5, Cazenovia 4-6, SUNY Canton 3-6, Maine-Farmington 3-12, Maine Presque Isle 0-9.
BOYS LACROSSE
Midd 11, SB 10
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Middlebury defeated South Burlington 11-10 in overtime in boys lacrosse action on Friday.
Middlebury hikes its record to 2-1 and the Wolves fall to 3-1.
BOYS TENNIS
Brattleboro 5, BBA 2
BRATTLEBORO — In one of the few high school events played on Friday in the state, Brattleboro defeated Burr and Burton 5-2 in boys tennis action.
Nick O’Donnell won in the No. 1 singles spot for BBA by defeating Nathan Kim in a super tiebreaker.
Alejandro Sharpiro-Mochone won the other match for the Bulldogs.
BBA takes a 1-2 record into Tuesday’s home match against Hartford.
POSTPONEMENTS
CASTLETON — Friday’s men’s lacrosse game between Castleton University and the University of Southern Maine was canceled due to COVID 19 protocols at USM.
The Spartans wrap up the regular season on Sunday at Plymouth State in a game that will have Little East Conference postseason seeding implications.
Saturday’s Little East Conference softball doubleheader between Castleton and Eastern Connecticut was also postponed.
Both Proctor games were postponed Friday.
The Phantoms were scheduled to host Rivendell in baseball and softball was scheduled to play at Poultney. No makeup dates have been announced.
The Fair Haven softball game at Hartford was also postponed.
