STOWE — The Castleton University men’s tennis team hit the road for a rematch against NVU-Lyndon Tuesday night, winning four of the afternoon’s last five matches to claim a 5-4 victory, their first of the season.
The Hornets (1-3) opened the evening with an 8-4 win over Connor Davis and Jason Lipscomb on second doubles, but an 8-6 victory by Phil Kulge and Dante Buttino on first doubles leveled the scoring at one. In the final doubles match of the afternoon, NVU-Lyndon claimed an 8-2 victory over Miguel Almirall Perez and Rowan Kidder to enter singles play up 2-1.
A Davis-loss on second singles extended the Hornets’ lead to two, but the Spartans (1-3) would begin the climb back shortly thereafter. Kluge got things started for Castleton with a wire-to-wire win over NVU-Lyndon’s Patrick Wickstrom, claiming the 7-6, 6-3 victory on first singles before a 6-3, 6-0 win by Lipscomb on third singles tied the teams at three.
The Spartans fell behind after Buttino lost 6-4, 6-1 on fourth singles, but a quick straight-set victory on sixth singles for Jahwara Rennalls knotted the score once again, this time at four.
In the final match of the evening, Almirall Perez took on the Hornets’ Garrick Webster on fifth singles, taking both sets 6-3, 6-4 to earn Castleton their first victory of the season.
The Spartans will look to stay hot this weekend as they take on Western Connecticut State in their LEC opener Saturday, with opening serve scheduled for 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Fitchburg 13, CU 7
FITCHBURG, Mass. — The Castleton University women’s lacrosse team hit the road Tuesday night for its final non-conference tune-up before the league calendar opens on Saturday, falling to Fitchburg State 13-7.
The Spartans (1-5) led after the first quarter and were within just one goal early in the fourth, but the Falcons (5-4) pulled away late in the contest.
Kimberly McCarthy had another impressive game, scoring four goals with four draw controls, two caused turnovers and two ground balls. Lacey Greenamyre added two scores with five draw controls, four ground balls and three caused turnovers.
Deena Jacunski scored for the third game in a row, while Maddie Brasser tallied two assists and Madelyn Cote added one helper. Cote also had four ground balls. Spartan goalie Raven Payne racked up 14 saves and had six ground balls as well.
Eva Kozikowski and Brooke Johnson had identical lines of four goals and one assist each, while Cali Laakso added three goals and a helper. Julia Miele had three assists for the Falcons to go along with a team-high six ground balls.
Fitchburg scored first, but the Spartans rattled off three goals in a three-minute stretch to take a 3-1 lead in the opening quarter. McCarthy started the scoring off a feed from Cote, before Greenamyre notched her first on a pass from Brasser. McCarthy got in on the action again, burying a goal in traffic for a two-goal Spartan lead after one quarter.
The Falcons controlled the second quarter, outscoring Castleton 3-0 in the frame to take a 4-3 lead into halftime. Fitchburg scored the first three goals of the second half as well, taking a 7-3 lead midway through the third quarter.
Jacunski broke the drought for Castleton with a goal of her own, going coast-to-coast on a full sprint and scoring to make it 7-4. The lead went right back to four goals for Fitchburg, but Greenamyre answered to cut it back to three at the end of the third—8-5.
McCarthy then rattled off back-to-back goals to open the fourth for Castleton, bringing the deficit to just one goal: 8-7. Fitchburg took over the game once more, however, never relinquishing control as it scored five unanswered goals to close the game 13-7.
Castleton is back in action Saturday at Southern Maine at noon.
