NORTHFIELD — The Castleton University men's tennis team suffered its first loss of the 2023 season, narrowly falling to Norwich 5-4 Thursday afternoon.
The Spartans (3-1) got a doubles set win from Connor Davis/Jason Lipscomb who posted an 8-2 rout of Molly Twombly/Matthias Tchantouridze at the second flight. However, the Cadets (2-3) claimed victories at the first (Dimity Mucha/Sebstian Mucha) and third (Bennet Oakes/Assumpta Nandawula) spots to lead 2-1 going into singles play.
At flight No. 6, Andy Phelan scored his fourth consecutive singles victory with a straight-set defeat of Oakes. Lipscomb collected a flight-four win, knocking off Twombly by set scores of 6-4, 6-1.
Davis and Stanley Andersen dropped matches in the third and fifth slots to Tchantouridze and Nandawula, respectively, while the top two flights needed another set.
After falling 6-1 in the second set, Phil Kluge put away Sebastian Mucha with a 6-4 third stanza at the second spot. In a gritty match with Sebastian's twin brother at the top flight, Miki Almirall was edged 6-4 in the final set by Dimitry Mucha.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Midd 17, TCNJ 11
EWING, N.J. — The top-ranked Middlebury College women's lacrosse team handed No. 3 The College of New Jersey its first loss of the season.
The Panthers topped the Lions 17-11 to snap TCNJ's seven-game winning streak, while improving to 7-0. Jane Earley set a school record for most draw controls in a single game during the victory, winning 13.
Middlebury pushed ahead 9-4 by halftime, outscoring TCNJ by four in the second quarter.
With the victory, the Panthers level the all-time series with TCNJ at 8-8, with Middlebury winning three straight meetings.
The Panthers are the first team to post a double-digit goal total against the Lions this season.
Earley led Middlebury with six goals, while Caroline Messer, Maggie Coughlin, Sara Ellinghaus and Anna Spehr had two goals apiece.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Midd wins two
CLERMONT, Fla. — The Middlebury College softball team grabbed a 7-0 shutout win against St. Lawrence University Thursday afternoon.
Jewel Ashbrook went the distance in the circle for the Panthers, allowing just four hits.
Middlebury plated four runs in the fourth inning and tacked on three more in the seventh.
Abby Santis led the Panthers with a 2-for-4 game with two runs batted in. Jordyn Johnson had a pair of hits as well, scoring two runs.
Middlebury followed that up with a 10-2 win in five innings against The College at Old Westbury.
After giving up two runs in the top of the first inning, the Panthers were lights out from there.
Middlebury responded with five runs in the bottom of the first and broke the game open with a three-run fourth inning.
McKenna Lont had a pair of hits and drove in three runs for the Panthers. Johnson, Cece Ziegler and Megan Fox had a pair of hits apiece as well.
Lont went the distance in the circle allowing four hits and the two runs.
USL SOCCER
Green FC friendly
BURLINGTON — Vermont Green FC announced that the first of three friendly matches to be held at Virtue Field this summer will be against Kingston Stockade FC. The match will be played on Wednesday, June 7 at 7 p.m.
The match is an exhibition and will not count towards USL League Two standings.
The match will be streamed live for free on Vermont Green FC’s website.
