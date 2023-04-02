CLINTON, N.Y. — A trio of Castleton University track and field program records were set on Saturday at the Hamilton Invitational.
Freshman Macalyster Perry and senior David Harvey each set new program bests in the meet, with seven different Spartans claiming top-10 finishes in their individual events.
Harvey highlighted his afternoon with a first-place finish in the long jump, clearing a new program-best 6.61 meters on his last jump of the afternoon to claim the top spot.
Perry's 10th-place finish in the 100-meter sprint where he finished in 11.28 seconds, broke a program record that had stood since 1970. Perry was also fifth in the 110-meter hurdles.
On the women's side, Shay Lawrence broke her own record in the 200 meters in 27.27 seconds, good for seventh.
Castleton returns to action Saturday to compete in the Vermont Quad Meet, with events set to begin at 12 p.m.
H.S. TRACK
FH at Guilderland
GUILDERLAND CENTER, N.Y. — The Fair Haven boys were fourth and the girls were eighth at the Guilderland Frigid Cup Invitational on Saturday.
On the boys side, the Slaters' Noah Beayon won the 100-meter dash, picking up 10 points for his team, finishing in 11.57 seconds. He also won the 200 meters, finishing in 23.22 seconds.
Nate Young won the 400-meter hurdles in 1:04.38. Young was also fifth in the triple jump and eighth in long jump.
David Doran was second in the shot put with a toss of 44 feet, 11 inches. He was also third in the discus. Cooper Spaulding was fifth and Patrick Stone was sixth.
The boys 4x100 relay team of Beayon, Patrick Stone, Jack Spaulding and Cooper Spaulding were third in their race finishing in 46.50 seconds.
The girls 4x400 relay of Ayame Merkel, Emilee Higgins, Ava Shull and Julia Carrara was fifth in 4:59.17.
The girls 4x100 relay team of Merkel, Holly Gannon, Ella Kuehn and Carrara was seventh in 58.04 seconds.
Madison Perry was sixth in the triple jump with a jump of 30-10.75 and was seventh in the long jump with a jump of 14-10.25.
Elizabeth Munger was sixth in discus with a throw of 70-06 and was eighth in the shot put with a toss of 24-07.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
CU, UMD split
DARTMOUTH, Mass. — The Castleton softball team kicked off Little East Conference play with a trip to UMass Dartmouth Sunday afternoon, splitting the doubleheader with the Corsairs in a pair of low-scoring pitchers duels.
CU took the first game 1-0 and UMD took the second also 1-0.
Sunday's opener was a battle in the circle between the Spartans' Olivia Joy and the Corsairs' Jill Richards, and in her best outing of the young season it was Joy outlasting Richards to earn her first win of the year.
Pitching a complete game, the senior allowed just five hits and fanned five across nine innings to secure her fifth career shutout, moving her to fourth on the all-time list.
Allie Almond had the game's lone RBI driving in Hannah Mosher.
Game 2 mirrored the script of the afternoon's first, but this time it was UMass Dartmouth grabbing the 1-0 victory after seven innings.
Alexis Rogers got the start in the circle for Castleton, allowing just three hits and the game's lone run in six innings of work, while Kate LaPan, Miranda Fish, and Alexandra Brouillette were the only Spartans to register a hit.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Castleton swept
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — No. 4 nationally-ranked Eastern Connecticut topped the Castleton baseball team 14-1 and 13-5 on Sunday.
EastConn scored 10 runs in the first inning in the opening game. Tyler McClain got a run back for the Spartans driving in Reece de Castro, but the opening salvo was much too large to overcome.
The Warriors scored four runs in the top of the first in the second game and were up 9-0 midway through the eighth inning.
Castleton scored five runs across the last two innings, but couldn't close the gap.
McLain went 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Hunter Perkins and Evan Keegan had an RBI apiece.
