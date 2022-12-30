TROY, N.Y. — The Castleton University women's basketball team notched a last-second 55-53 win on an Elise Magro layup with 0.8 seconds remaining in regulation against Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute at East Campus Arena Friday afternoon.
With just over a minute remaining in the game, Luna Perry-St. Peter came up with a key block and rebound on the defensive end, giving Castleton possession.
The Spartans had two chances on offense to break the tie but came up empty, giving RPI possession late in the game. RPI had an open cut to the basket on an out-of-bounds play following a timeout, but the pass was too strong and the Spartans regained possession with nine seconds to play.
A Spartan timeout advanced the ball, giving Castleton one final look to win the game. Magro, a Rutland High alumna, caught the inbound pass on the perimeter and drove the left side before laying the ball in for the victory.
The Spartans improve to 8-3 overall with the victory while RPI falls to 5-5.
Castleton closed the game on an 8-0 run, erasing a six-point deficit with less than three minutes to play.
The Spartans trailed by as many as 12 points in the final quarter before beginning their comeback with a 10-0 run to pull within two points, 47-45. RPI pushed the gap back to four points with a pair of free throws before Liz Bailey, a West Rutland alumna, hit a jumper to halve it back to two points.
Four unanswered free throws by RPI made it a six-point game, 53-47, leading to Castleton's 8-0 run to end the game. Bailey made a jumper and later connected on a free throw to make it 53-50.
Gwyn Tatton made a free throw as well before Bailey drained two more from the charity stripe to level the score at 53-53. Magro capped the scoring with her late layup.
Magro led all players with 16 points while Kelly Vuz added 15 and Liz Bailey had 13. Bailey also grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds. Magro and Vuz had three steals apiece while Perry-St. Peter had two blocks and five rebounds.
The Spartans return to action Wednesday night at 5 p.m. when they host UMass Boston in Little East Conference play at Glenbrook Gym.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hartford 70, OV 48
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Otter Valley boys basketball team scored the first seven points against Hartford, but couldn't sustain the success, falling to the Hurricanes 70-48 Friday night.
The Otters cut the lead to 10 points to open the fourth quarter, but Hartford pulled away late to win going away.
Freshman Connor Denis continued his impressive play for OV, scoring a team-high 15 points. Logan Letourneau added 10.
Brody Tyburski scored 15 points to lead Hartford.
Otter Valley (2-2) is at Vergennes on Tuesday.
WRESTLING
Citrus Open
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Castleton University wrestling team finished comfortably in second place on Friday at the Citrus Invitational, trailing only No. 2 Augsburg in the team standings of an event with a strong field.
Castleton had 170 team points, while Augsburg had 219.5. Third-place UNC-Pembroke had 110 points as a team.
James Rodriguez was the 141-pound champion at the event, while Gavin Bradley finished second at 125 and Sampson Wilkins was second at 184. Castleton had 15 total place finishers at the event.
Kaya Bogle finished third at 125 and Nicholas Roeger also finished third, topping teammate Elijah Cyr in the third-place match with a 5-2 decision.
Michael Gonyea and Michael Angers were fourth-place finishers for the Spartans.
Drew Marchese and Haven Tatarek earned fifth-place results, with Cooper Fleming and Abbas Abdulrahman placing sixth in their respective weight classes.
Castleton returns to the mat on Jan. 6 and 7 for the NWCA National Duals in Louisville, Kentucky.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Montpelier 49, Midd 41
MIDDLEBURY — The Montpelier girls basketball team earned a 49-41 victory against Middlebury Friday night.
The Solons got back to the .500 mark at 2-2, while the Tigers dropped to 1-3.
