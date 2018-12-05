BOSTON — The 55-48 overtime loss to UMass Boston in Wednesday’s Little East Conference women’s basketball game was a bitter one for Castleton University.
The Spartans were in control much of the night and led by as many as nine, but the Beacons put together a strong fourth quarter to force overtime at 46-46 and then owned the overtime stanza.
The loss dropped the Spartans to 5-3 and to 1-2 in the Little East. The Beacons move to 6-1 and 2-1 in the Little East.
Joie Grassi led the Beacons with a game-high 20 points.
Brooke Raiche led the Spartans with 16 points. Katlyn Toomey had a double-double for the Spartans with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Alexis Quenneville also had 12 points on four 3-point field goals.
Castleton took a 13-8 lead by the end of the first quarter with Raiche ringing up eight of the points.
The Spartans were clinging to a 19-17 lead at halftime with Raiche’s 10 points and a 3-point field goal by Alexis Quenneville accounting for most of the offense.
Castleton got off to a fast start when the teams got back onto the floor, starting the third quarter with a 7-0 run to take a nine-point lead.
The Beacons were able to claw their way back into it, paring the lead to 32-28 by the end of the third quarter.
But this is where the Beacons turned it all around.
Grassi’s 3-point play finally gave the Beacons the lead, 41-38, but the Spartans battled back and consecutive hoops from Toomey put Castleton back in the lead.
The game was tied 46-46 when Castleton coach Tim Barrett took a timeout. The Spartans had the ball with an opportunity to win in regulation time but Raiche was whistled for an offensive foul.
The Beacons scored the first four points of the overtime to take control.
The Spartans are back in action Saturday when they travel to Northfield to take on state rival Norwich University at 1 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Vermont Tech 125, CSJ 104
RANDOLPH CENTER — Vermont Tech had too much firepower for College of St. Joseph, rolling to a 125-104 victory in men’s basketball action Wednesday night.
Vermont Tech was in command by halftime with a 64-47 lead. The Knights already had nine different scorers by that time, led by Tyrone Hilson’s 20 points.
Hilson, a 6-foot forward from Chicago, finished with 40 points, leading five double-digit scorers for Vermont Tech.
Mick Snowden led the Fighting Saints with 40. He was followed by Charles Isaac Jr. with 18, DQ Abernathy with 14 and Brian Kennedy with 10.
CSJ (5-9) will host NHTI on Friday. That will be a doubleheader with the men’s game beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the women’s game against NHTI following.
The 9-3 Knights are at Southern Maine Community College on Saturday.
UMass Boston 78, Castleton 64
BOSTON — Javaris Hill poured in 32 points to lead UMass Boston to a 78-64 victory over Castleton University on Wednesday night in Little East Conference men’s basketball action here at the Clark Athletic Center.
The loss kept Castleton winless in the Little East (0-3) and dropped them to 3-5.
The Beacons are 5-2 and 1-2 in the LEC.
Tank Roberson had 13 points and Richard Walker 12 to lead the Spartans.
The Spartans had the lead for the last time (30-29) with 4:20 remaining in the first half. The Beacons were firmly in control throughout the second half.
The Spartans travel to Fitchburg State for a non-conference game on Dec. 11.
BOYS SOCCER
Maxham earns honor
Three Vermonters made All-New England in boys high school soccer including West Rutland’s Scott Maxham, the state’s all-time leading scorer in boys soccer.
Joining the senior forward on the All-New England Team are St. Johnsbury senior forward Pablo Gonzalez and Harwood senior forward Dave Lapointe.
