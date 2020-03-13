LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Three days after winning its first USCSA national championship in program history, the Castleton women’s Nordic ski team picked up another title, earning the team win in 15km Classic Mass Start at Mount VanHovenberg.
The Spartans’ 18 points, bested second-place Wyoming by three points. Western Colorado, Clarkson and St. Olaf College rounded out the top five.
Individually, Castleton’s Megan Greene’s time of 1 hour, 5 minutes and 3.2 seconds was good for third. Teammate Molly O’Callaghan was fourth. Fellow Spartan Adrienne Toof just missed out of the top 10, in 11th.
The Castleton men finished third as a team, behind national-champion Clarkson and second-place St. Olaf.
The Spartans’ John Henry Paluszek was third individually with a time of 53:50.10. Teammate Andrew Doherty was fourth.
All competition scheduled for Friday has been canceled.
BASKETBALL
VBCA announces honors
WINDSOR — The Vermont Basketball Coaches Association announced a series of honors Friday afternoon.
The VBCA coaches of the year are: Michael Osborne, Division I boys, CVU; Ute Otley, Division I girls, CVU; Bob Prenevost, Division II boys, Fair Haven; Garry Geddes, Division II girls, Enosburg; Jeremy Rilling, Division III boys, Randolph; Joe Houston, Division III girls, Lake Region; Jake Eaton, Division IV boys, Proctor; Carl Serrani, Division IV girls, West Rutland.
The Outstanding Officials are Kim Levins and Dan Shepardson.
The Tommy Fennell Service Award went to BFA-St. Albans’ Dylan Baker and the Media Award went to Jamie Biggam of the Times Argus.
This year’s VBCA Hall of Fame inductees are Serrani and Stanley Denton Folsom.
Five coaches were recognized for reaching win milestones this winter. Proctor’s Chris Hughes and CVU’s Otley reached 200 wins. Lake Region’s Houston, Blue Mountain’s Chris Cook, Mount Anthony’s Larry Andrews and North Country’s Christiane Brown reached 100 wins.
ARENA FOOTBALL
Bucks evaluating
The Vermont Bucks, one of the state’s two arena football teams, is taking a wait-and-see approach when it comes to COVID-19.
Bucks owner Joanna Morse in a letter to the Bucks community said, “We are learning more about COVID-19 and how it is and will continue to affect us.
“With that being said, we have spent the last week working closely with our league, Collins Perley Complex and local government agencies to make sure we are taking the appropriate steps to keep our players, dancers, staff and fans safe.”
The EIF has determined that it’s best to push the start of the season out a month, which will push the start of play to the middle or end of April.
“We are still very excited to continue to work on our mission of building community through the game of football, while providing a family friendly event.
“We do not believe canceling our season all together is what’s best for our players, dancers, sponsors and fans. But we do believe that we still need to be diligent in choosing a start time that is the safest for everyone and will continue to evaluate as the days progress,” Morse said.
For those of you that have purchased tickets online, the Bucks will be refunding their money within seven business days. Once the new game dates are set, they will re-open ticket sales.
