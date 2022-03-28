PROVIDENCE, R.I. — For the second week in a row, a pair of Castleton University women’s lacrosse players were honored by the Little East Conference with weekly accolades.
Raven Payne was tabbed as the league’s Goalie of the Week for the second straight week, while Deena Jacunski landed LEC Rookie of the Week honors after a breakout performance in her first two games of the season.
Payne was impressive between the pipes once again for Castleton, stopping 50.0 percent of the shots she faced on the week. She racked up 19 total saves, including six saves on 10 shots faced in the Spartans’ win over Mitchell on Saturday.
She previously stopped 13 shots against Smith on Wednesday night. Payne currently ranks among the LEC’s top-five goalies in save percentage and total saves on the season.
Jacunski made her debut Wednesday night for Castleton, scoring two goals on the road at Smith. She dazzled the home crowd on Saturday to the tune of four goals and an assist, giving her seven total points in just two games. She finished the week with six goals and one assist, placing her as one of the team’s leading scorers this season.
COLLEGE TRACK
CU thrower tabbed
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Harrison Leombruno-Nicholson of the Castleton University men’s track and field program received Little East Conference Rookie Field Athlete of the Week honors after helping guide the Spartans to a promising outdoor debut at St. Lawrence.
Leombruno-Nicholson bested six other competitors in the javelin with a program-best distance of 56.83 meters. His mark ranks first in the LEC and top-20 in all of Division III. One of four Castleton athletes to achieve a program record Saturday, Leombruno-Nicholson also notched a top-10 finish in the shot put, placing ninth at 11.03 meters.
The Spartans finished third in a competitive Saints Ice Breaker Open and return to St. Lawrence Saturday for the Saints Broken Open.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Shungu All-American
BOSTON – University of Vermont men’s basketball guard Ben Shungu was named to the 2022 Lou Henson All-America Team. CollegeInsider.com made the announcement on Monday afternoon.
Shungu becomes a finalist for the Lou Henson Award, presented annually to the nation’s top Division I mid-major player. The 2022 Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award will be announced on Friday in New Orleans, at the site of this year’s Final Four.
The graduate student is the first Vermont guard to garner Lou Henson All-America honors since Trae Bell-Haynes in 2018.
Shungu received several honors this season, including America East All-Conference First Team and All-Defensive Team honors, as well as All-District I honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).
The South Burlington native capped off his UVM career with 1,059 points, the 42nd Catamount in program history to reach the 1,000-point milestone. Shungu ranked No. 2 on the team in scoring in 2021-22, averaging 16.2 points per game.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Ryan to Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College announced the hiring of St. Clair Ryan as an assistant football coach. Ryan comes to Middlebury from Brown where he served as the offensive quality control assistant for a year.
Ryan graduated from Anna Maria College in 2017 with a bachelor’s of science degree in sport management. He was a running back on the Amcats squad for all four years, serving as a captain during his senior campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.