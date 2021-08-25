PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Castleton women’s soccer team was picked to finish fifth in the Little East Conference (LEC) Preseason Coaches’ Poll.
The Spartans enjoyed a successful spring season in 2021, going 4-1 with three shutout victories. Returning goalkeeper Alex Benfatti anchored that defensive unit as she achieved a perfect 4-0 mark and allowed just one goal in nearly 400 minutes. Brytney Moore, Rylee Nichols and Jamie Barrett will look to pace the offense — each scored goals in the spring.
In 2019, Castleton went 10-8 in the regular season before claiming its first LEC postseason win. This year’s team, led by 19 returners, will look to make another playoff run.
UMass Boston was picked to win LEC title, tallying 61 points and six first-place votes in the poll.
The Beacons posted an overall record of 19-3-1 in 2019, claimed a share of the LEC regular season title with a league mark of 7-0-1, and won the LEC tournament championship as the No. 1 seed.
The 2019 LEC tournament runner-up Western Connecticut State University was picked to finish second with 55 points and two first-place votes.
Eastern Connecticut was picked third with 48 points and the final first-place vote.
Keene State was picked fourth, one spot ahead of Castleton.
The Spartans open on the road next Wednesday, Sept. 1, against Plattsburgh State. Castleton returns home to Dave Wolk Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 4 against Colby-Sawyer.
VOLLEYBALL
CU picked 9th
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Castleton University women’s volleyball team was picked to finish ninth in the Little East Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll.
Totaling 59 points and three first-place votes, Eastern Connecticut State University was named the favorite to take home the LEC title, ahead of UMass Boston, Keene State, Plymouth State and Western Connecticut.
Castleton opens the season next Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Plattsburgh State.
AUTO RACING
Devil’s Bowl
WEST HAVEN — The end of the season is quickly approaching at Devil’s Bowl Speedway with just six weekends of racing action left on the schedule.
On Saturday at 7 p.m., Devil’s Bowl has the annual “Win & You’re In!” event for the Sportsman Modifieds, which is presented by The Stove Depot. That race guarantees the winner a starting spot in the Fabian Earth Moving Vermont 200 on Sunday, Sept. 5.
All weekly divisions are on the card along with a 50-lap Enduro Series race.
Defending Sportsman Modified champion Demetrios Drellos is atop the points standings with 759 points to go with his six wins.
Drellos owns a 38-point edge over Middlebury’s Justin Comes with Tim LaDuc and Vince Quenneville in striking distance.
Johnny Bruno, who is done racing at Devil’s Bowl for the summer because he’s off at college, still leads the Rookie of the Year standings with a 13-point edge over Anthony Warren.
The Limited Sportsman division remains as tight as can be with Troy Audet (684 points) leading Austin Comes by just two points. Both guys finished in the top five on Saturday.
Evan Roberts isn’t too far off the lead pace, 29 points back.
Chris Murray has won eight races this summer in the Super Stock division and tops the standings with 814 points. Paul Braymer is close behind with 790 points, finishing in the top five in all but one of his starts.
Mark Norris and Chuck Bradford are third and fourth and Bradford leads the Rookie standings by a massive margin.
Chris Sumner sits atop the Mini Stock standings with 758 points. He leads Daryl Gebo, the division’s Rookie leader, by 30 points and Craig Kirby by 36 points.
Ray Hanson has 878 points in the 500cc Mini Sprint division, giving him a 62-point edge over Kaidin White and 87-point edge over Kamden Duffy. Fourth-place Gage Provencher leads the Rookie standings.
GOLF
Hole-in-One
WHITEHALL, N.Y. — Milestone Golf Course has had a pair of hole-in-ones over the last couple weeks.
Ed Brown his shot on the eighth hole from the Blue tees (145 yards) with a 6-Iron on Aug. 10. Witnesses were Chuck Martelle and Bob Pitts.
Tammy Abbey also hit her shot on the eighth hole, doing so from the Red tees (120 yards), with a 3-wood. Witnesses were Linda Corey, Laurie Serrani and Ali Mitchell.
NECBL BASEBALL
‘Neers manager
MONTPELIER — Former Vermont Mountaineers hitting coach Mitchell Holmes will take over as the team’s 2022 manager following the departure of third-year coach Charlie Barbieri.
“We’re excited to have (Holmes) take over as our next manager,” Mountaineers GM Brian Gallagher posted on Twitter. “He did so much during his first season in 2021 and we’re looking forward to what he can do in 2022.”
Holmes was recently hired as Director of Player Development at Division I Wofford College in South Carolina. Holmes previously coached at the NCAA level for the MCLA Trailblazers. Before coaching, he played four years at SUNY Cobleskill.
“I am thrilled to be coming back to Montpelier next summer,” Holmes said. “I understand the opportunity and responsibility that the Vermont Mountaineers have in this community and am looking forward to making sure that it is a positive experience.
“I loved my time this past summer as the hitting coach but am excited to take over as the manager in 2022. Charlie Barbieri is truly one of the best people and coaches I have ever been around. I feel incredibly lucky that I was able to work under such a great manager this past season, which will help me as I prepare for the upcoming season.”
The organization was quick to thank Barbieri for his service in the Capital City during the past few seasons. Despite COVID-related challenges and restrictions this summer, Vermont finished fourth in the Northern Division of the New England Collegiate Baseball League. The team wound up 21-21 after losing a win-or-go-home playoff game against the North Shore Navigators.
“Charlie has always been a class act and the players really enjoyed playing for him,” Gallagher posted on Twitter. “The shock of his announcement to me nearly two weeks ago is still being felt. Although he won’t be in town next summer, he has agreed to stay on and assist in the recruiting for the 2022 season. He was also a big advocate of (Holmes), who did a great job this past summer.”
Vermont will enter its 19th season in the NECBL next year. Former manager John Russo spent two stints with the team, serving as the top boss for a total of 10 years.
In 2019, Barbieri replaced 2018 Mountaineers coach Blake Nation, who took a full-time job at Division I Hofstra as an assistant. Chris Jones, Russo, Troy Mook, Joe Brown, Bob Morgan and Johnston Hobbs were also managers for Vermont.
