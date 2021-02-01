CASTLETON — The Castleton University wrestling team looked in mid-season form in the season-opening match Saturday afternoon at Glenbrook Gym, cruising to a 35-9 victory in a dual match against first-year program New Jersey City University.
The Spartans won eight of 10 weight classes on the day, handing NJCU a defeat in its inaugural match as a collegiate program.
Frank Darwak led off the day with a win at 125 pounds, earning a 13-7 decision over George Rivera. Elijah Cyr followed that up at 133 pounds with a 13-7 decision of his own, winning his bout against Mike Rubin to put Castleton ahead 6-0. A forfeit by NJCU at 141 pounds doubled Castleton’s lead to 12-0.
NJCU got on the board as a team in the 149-pound bout, as the Gothic Knights’ Rob Cleary defeated Logan Dubuque by decision, 13-8. Cleary was in line for a major decision late in the match, but a four-point near-fall by Dubuque cut the deficit to 12-7 at the time to save one team point. Through the 149-pound bout, Castleton led 12-3.
Max Tempel added three more to Castleton’s advantage, earning a 4-0 win via decision at 157 to push the gap to 15-3. Michael Angers then notched the Spartans’ first pin of the day, winning via fall in 3:54 over Tyler Bailey to stretch the lead to 21-3. Cooper Fleming effectively ended the match, winning 8-0 via major decision to push Castleton’s lead to an insurmountable total of 25-3.
In his collegiate debut, Mount Anthony product Sampson Wilkins pinned NJCU’s Chris Oliver in just 56 seconds to make it 31-3. After the Knights’ Kyle Hillermeier collected six points on an injury default by Cody York, Chance LaPier closed out the afternoon’s matchups with a dominant win at 285. In his first action at the heavyweight class, LaPier was in control from start to finish, collecting an 18-4 win via major decision to cap the team score at 35-9.
Castleton went 12-3 in exhibition matches with MAU product Keegan Coon picking up two of those wins.
The Spartans are back in action Friday, when they travel to New Jersey to again square off with the Gothic Knights. The match is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.
MEN’S HOCKEY
CU men fall
WELLESLEY, Mass. — The Castleton men’s hockey team saw its first live action since Feb. 2020, dropping a road contest to Babson 6-0 on Saturday.
The Beavers (1-0) opened the scoring midway through the first period when Max Torrez gathered a loose puck following a faceoff and fired a wrister past sophomore netminder Brandon Collett. Glenn Wiswell saw an opportunity to even the score soon after, but was turned away by Babson’s Nolan Hildebrand.
Castleton (0-1) headed into the first intermission trailing 2-0 as Cam Schmitt was able to extend the lead.
Babson tacked on two more in the second period as Chris Rooney scored unassisted and Ryan Black found the back of the net seven minutes later. The Spartans peppered Hildebrand with 13 shots on goal in the period.
Matt Wiesner gave Babson a 5-0 advantage early in the final period after Chris Butryn was sent to the box for slashing. Kyle Alaverdy entered in relief of Collett at the 6:30 mark. The junior allowed one goal as Patrick Flynn became the sixth different Beaver to score.
Collett turned away 34 shots in 46 minutes. Alaverdy followed with six saves.
The Spartans are at Albertus Magnus on Feb. 12, before hosting the Falcons the next day.
ALPINE SKIING
Spartans at Burke
EAST BURKE — The Castleton University women’s alpine ski team traveled north on Saturday to compete in a FIS Slalom race at Burke Mountain.
The Spartans finished with three racers inside the top-30. Karoline Rettenbacher paced the Castleton skiers, finishing 26th with a time of 1:33.43. Birgit Kinneberg was second on the squad with a 28th-place finish, less than one second behind Rettenbacher.
Rounding out the trio of top finishers for Castleton was Petra Veljkovic, who clocked in just five-hundredths of a second behind Kinneberg.
On Sunday, the Spartan women competed in giant slalom. Rettenbacher put together a pair of strong performances, finishing in the top half of the field in each of the two races, in 30th and 27th, while Birgit Kinneberg and Lena Soehnle each finished inside the top-40 in both races. After failing to finish her second run in the morning session, rookie Veljkovic notched her best GS finish of the season in the afternoon race — a 19th-place result with a time of 1:29.59.
The Spartans return to action on Feb. 9 for two more GS races at nearby Okemo.
WORLD CUP
Weekend recap
Stratton Mountain cross country skier Jessie Diggins was seventh in Saturday’s FIS World Cup 10k classic mass start with a time of 26:05.4.
Dartmouth College product Rosie Brennan was 33rd, SMS’s Katherine Ogden was 42nd, Middlebury College’s Sophia Laukli was 50th, University of Vermont’s Caitlin Patterson was 51st and Stratton’s Alayna Sonnesyn 56th.
In Sunday’s sprint classic, Diggins made it to the semifinals and was eighth overall. Sophie Caldwell-Hamilton made the quarterfinals and was 16th overall and Brennan was 19th.
UVM product Scott Patterson finished 65th in Saturday’s 15k classic mass start.
Stratton Winter Sports Club’s Dylan Udolf was 46th in a men’s parallel slalom race on Saturday in Moscow, Russia.
In biathlon action in Duszniki Zdroj, Poland, Rutland High product Chloe Levins finished 42nd in the 10k pursuit competition on Saturday.
AUTO RACING
Scarborough 14th
NICHOLS, S.C. — Bomoseen’s John Scarborough drove to a seventh place finish at Lake View Speedway’s dirt track last week to pocket $600 in the South of the Border Showdown. Scarborough earned another $50 in a heat race.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway owner Mike Bruno, getting back in the seat after along hiatus, finished 14th to earn $200.
