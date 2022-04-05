WORCESTOR, Mass. — On the heels of the most impressive season in program history, nine Castleton University wrestlers were honored on Monday by the New England Wrestling Association with All-Conference recognition.
James Rodriguez becomes the first wrestler in Castleton history to land First Team All-NEWA accolades after an eighth-place finish at the NCAA National Championships in March. He was also the first All-American in program history, wrapping up the season with a 39-15 record. Rodriguez went 7-0 in matches decided via fall in 2021-22, and landed 12 dual-meet victories for the Spartans at 141 pounds.
Cooper Fleming was tabbed to the All-NEWA Second Team after a 37-12 campaign that saw him win two bouts at the NCAA National Championships. Fleming racked up 15 pins on the season, tied for third most on the team. He shined in dual competitions, going an impressive 14-1 at 174 pounds to help the Spartans to a 15-2 mark in dual competitions.
Seven others were named All-NEWA Honorable Mentions for the Spartans, as Michael Gonyea (133), Nicholas Roeger (149), Logan Dubuque (157), Michael Angers (165), Sampson Wilkins (184), Chance LaPier (197) and Shea Garand (285) earned the accolade. LaPier raked in the honor for the third time in his career, while Gonyea and Angers each earned the recognition for the second time.
Gonyea was a force at 133 pounds, ranking among the nation’s leaders with 20 pins on the season as part of a 38-8 record.
Roeger had a breakout year, going 32-14, including a 23-9 mark in matches decided via decision. Dubuque went 29-16 at 157, while Angers impressed with a 32-9 mark at 165 pounds.
Wilkins posted a 34-11 record at 184, including a 12-2 record in dual competitions for the Spartans. LaPier went 35-8 on the season, joining the 100-win club for Castleton while racking up 15 pins along the way.
Garand rounded out the Honorable Mentions with a 30-14 record at the heavyweight class, racking up 16 pins along the way.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Curtis tabbed
Billy Curtis, of the 16th-ranked Middlebury College men’s lacrosse team, was selected as the NESCAC Player of the Week after helping guide the Panthers to a pair of victories last week.
On Saturday, Curtis posted a season-best eight points with four goals and four assists, lifting Middlebury to a 21-14 upset of then-No.3 Tufts. With the victory, the Panthers handed the Jumbos their first NESCAC loss of the season, while the 21 goals marked the most tallies that Tufts has allowed this season.
Earlier in the week, Curtis tallied two goals and an assist, while scooping up a team-high five ground balls to lead Middlebury past Springfield 12-6. Curtis is tied for seventh in the conference with 16 assists, while his 4.13 points per game (17G, 16A) rank him 10th among league peers.
The two triumphs propelled Middlebury into the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) national rankings this week. Curtis and the Panthers return to action on Wednesday with a 5 p.m. faceoff at Hamilton.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
SMC sweeps
EASTON, Mass. — The St. Michael’s College baseball team has sputtered out of the gate, but swept a doubleheader on Sunday against Stonehill College, winning 5-2 and 12-10.
Fair Haven alumnus Andrew Lanthier led off in both games. In the first game, Lanthier went 2-for-4, stole a base and scored a run. In the second game, he drove in a run, going 3-for-6.
COLLEGE TRACK
Slaters shining
Fair Haven alumni Emma Briggs and Courtney Brewster made many a memory together playing sports at Fair Haven Union High School and now both are shining on the collegiate stage, competing in track and field this spring.
After a strong indoor season, Briggs kicked off her outdoor season competing for Coast Guard Academy with a fourth-place finish in pole vault this past Saturday with a height of 8 feet, 8.25 inches.
Brewster has competed at two events this spring for the Colby-Sawyer College women’s track and field team.
In the opening meet on March 26 at Bridgewater State, she finished 45th in the 200-meter dash. She was 60th in the event at Tufts University this past Saturday.
