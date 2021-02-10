HOBOKEN, N.J. — The Castleton University wrestling team started a bit slow, but came on strong to best eleventh-ranked Stevens Institute of Technology 27-18 in a dual meet Wednesday afternoon.
At 125 pounds, the Spartans’ Elijah Cyr fell to Stevens freshman Andrew Finateri 11-9 in the opening match. Finateri got an early lead and held it through most of the match.
Castleton’s Michael Gonyea made his return to the mat at 133 against Luke Hoerle. Hoerle went up 2-1 after one period, but Gonyea evened it up with a point in the second. A two-point takedown gave Gonyea the lead in the third and he held on for a 4-2 regular decision, which knotted the score 3-3 after two matches.
At 141, CU’s James Rodriguez had a strong two-point takedown against Stevens’ Kyle Slendorn, a highly-ranked wrestler in Division III. Rodriguez added another two-point takedown, before Slendorn knotted the score 4-4 by the end of the second period. A strong third period saw Slendorn pull away to grab an 8-4 win.
Consensus top-two 149-pound wrestler Brett Kaliner took on the Spartans’ Keegan Coon, a Mount Anthony product. Kaliner showed why he’s ranked so highly with five two-point takedowns in the opening period. Coon battled to grab four escape points.
Kaliner added three more points before scoring the pin in the second period to give the Ducks a 12-3 lead.
At 157, CU’s Max Tempel, a top D-III wrestler in his own right, took on Stevens freshman Nick Boggiano. Boggiano stayed defensive throughout the first period. Tempel looked for a two-point takedown late in the period, but couldn’t secure it.
Boggiano picked up an escape point in the second and Tempel matched him to make it 1-1. The senior Tempel took control in the third with a takedown and won 5-1 by decision to secure Spartan points.
CU’s Michael Angers grabbed four two-point takedowns to take the advantage at 165 against Ducks Jarrett Weir, holding on for a 9-3 decision, cutting the Stevens lead to 12-9.
At 174, Ducks freshman Joel Martsinovsky had two takedowns to lead 4-1 after a period against the Spartans’ Cooper Fleming, but Fleming quickly turned tables, picking up a takedown of his own, pinning Martsinovsky late in the first and giving CU its first lead.
Sam Wilkins had a win by forfeit to extend the Castleton lead, but Ducks junior Michael Dooley responded with a pin of Spartans freshman Haven Tatarek.
Castleton got another forfeit win at heavyweight to secure the dual meet win.
The Spartans are 2-0 and are back in the Garden State on Friday against first-year New Jersey City University.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
CU falls in OT
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — It had been almost a year since the Castleton women’s basketball team played a game before Wednesday night’s matchup with Plymouth State University.
The Spartans’ return to the court needed extra time to decide a winner. The Panthers edged out Castleton in overtime, 56-51.
Plymouth scored the first six points of overtime and kept that lead until the closing seconds. Spartans senior guard Brooke Raiche sunk a 3 with four seconds left to cut the lead in half, but a pair of free throws from the Panthers’ Sabrina Vlahovic iced the game.
Raiche owned the first quarter for the Spartans. After Plymouth jumped out to a 5-0 lead, the West Rutland graduate took over for Castleton.
Raiche knocked down a trio of 3s to put the Spartans ahead, before adding a pair of free throws later in the quarter. She scored 11 of Castleton’s 13 first-quarter points.
Emilee Bose put in a layup to start the second, but the Panthers went on a 9-0 run started by Alessia Salzillo’s trey. The teams traded baskets for much of the quarter with Castleton leading by one at the half.
Bellows Falls product Taylor Goodell notched her first collegiate points for CU, before Raiche scored on a layup and Elise Magro hit a jumper to put Castleton up by seven.
Plymouth cut the Spartan lead to one with less than a minute left in the third quarter and took its first lead of the half on a Bella Earle putback as time expired in the frame.
The teams traded the lead six times in the early stages of the fourth and the Panthers led by four with 22 seconds remaining. Raiche responded with a 3 to cut the lead to one.
Plymouth’s Jalen Cook split a pair of free throws to extend the Panther lead, but Raiche went to the free throw line herself and knocked down a pair to knot the game 46-46, the score that would hold at the end of regulation.
Raiche led the Spartans with 25 points, along with seven boards. Bose was a force down low with eight points and 14 rebounds. Magro had eight points and six assists.
Salzillo led Plymouth with 16 points.
Castleton (0-1) is at UMass Dartmouth on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m.
NORDIC SKIING
Woodstock classic
WOODSTOCK — The Rutland and Otter Valley Nordic ski teams were back in action on Wednesday in a classic race at Woodstock Nordic Center.
“It was a great day. The weather and the snow were really nice,” said Ravens coach Bill Belmonte.
The varsity race was a 5-kilometer loop. Rutland had nine varsity and three junior varsity skiers.
A racer that stood out to Belmonte was Sam Kay, who skied in his first varsity race on Wednesday.
“(Sam) is a strong cross country runner and he’s really picked up Nordic quickly,” Belmonte said. “He is doing really well.”
The results from Wednesday’s race came in after press time. Look for the results in Friday’s edition.
Rutland and Otter Valley are back in action for a skate race at Prospect Mountain next Wednesday, the final race before the Southern Vermont League championships.
Belmonte likes where the Ravens are at as they enter the home stretch.
“The kids are in a really good groove,” Belmonte said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.