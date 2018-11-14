WORCESTER, Mass. — After a pair of strong outings to open the 2018-19 season, the Castleton University wrestling team has made program history, appearing for the first time in the National Wrestling Coaches Association poll while moving up to its highest ranking in program history in the New England Wrestling Association regional rankings.
The Spartans debut in the NWCA poll at No. 21 as one of four teams from New England that is nationally ranked. They also moved up four spots to No. 4 in the NEWA regional rankings, behind Johnson & Wales, WPI and Roger Williams.
Jesse Webb cracked the national individual rankings from the NWCA while sitting at the No. 2 spot in the NEWA poll for the 285-pound class. Max Tempel tops the NEWA charts at the 141-pound level after a 7-1 start to the season, while Deyker Edwards sits third in the 133-pound class after claiming the title at the Ithaca Invitational. Nick Camacho is ranked sixth at 125 pounds, while Mitchell LaFlam and Cooper Fleming rank eighth in the region at the their respective weight classes.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Castleton 63, NVU-Lyndon 58
LYNDONVILLE — The Castleton University women’s basketball team got a hard-earned 63-58 victory over Northern Vermont University-Lyndon on Wednesday evening at Stannard Gym.
It was a game where the Spartans trailed NVU most of the night.
The victory keeps the Spartans unbeaten (3-0) and NVU-Lyndon falls to 2-1.
The Hornets looked to have the game in hand with a 56-50 lead, but CU’s Brooke Raiche worked her way inside and earned a three-point play to pare the lead to 56-53 with 3:21 remaining.
Raiche got another big bucket driving inside with 1:20 remaining to put the Spartans in front 59-58.
She sealed the win with another three-point play with 26 ticks left that padded the margin to 62-58.
Raiche had a mammoth night with 31 points and nine rebounds. She connected on three of her five shots behind the 3-point line.
Alexis Quenneville followed Raiche in scoring for Castleton with 12 points and Katlyn Toomey added seven.
Victoria Carlson led the Hornets with 18 points.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
VIFL meeting
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — No action was taken on realignment at the annual Vermont Interscholastic Football League’s meeting at Hartford High School on Wednesday, but there was plenty of discussion about a fourth division of 8-man football. Those discussions will continue in committee meetings.
There was also discussion about having a running clock in place in the fourth quarter of the state championship game, just as there was during the regular season.
VIFL Executive Director Bob Hingston said his last correspondence from Mount St. Joseph Academy indicated that football could be done at the school. MSJ forfeited the rest of its games midseason. MSJ did not have a representative at the meeting.
Missisquoi, whose program also folded during the season, announced it will play at the JV level in 2019.
