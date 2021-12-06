GORHAM, Maine — The No. 19 ranked Castleton University wrestling program picked up another impressive tournament finish on Saturday, placing second at the Ted Reese Invitational hosted by the University of Southern Maine.
The Spartans collected 164 points as a team, second only to top-15 program Coast Guard, which finished at 176.5 points. Castleton had 20 total top-6 finishers, highlighted by a pair of champions — Michael Gonyea at 133 and Michael Angers at 165.
The Spartans also had five runners-up and four third-place finishers at the event. Owen Kretschmer—making his 2021 debut—finished second at 125, while James Rodriguez continued his impressive rookie season with a second-place finish at 141. Cooper Fleming was second at 174, while Sampson Wilkins was the runner-up at 184. Chance LaPier rounded out the No. 2 finishers at 197. In third place was Kaya Bogle (125), Logan Dubuque (157), Alec Richards (184) and Shea Garand (285).
Gonyea and Angers each went 3-0 on the day en route to championships, while Kretschmer, Fleming, Wilkins and LaPier each went 3-1 on their way to runner-up results. Rodriguez was 2-1 for a second-place finish. Third-place finishers Bogle, Richards and Garand were also 3-1, with Dubuque posting a 2-1 mark for third place.
Castleton returns to the mat at Southern Maine on Saturday for the Little East Quad with host USM and fellow LEC programs Plymouth State and Rhode Island College.
COLLEGE T&F
Harvey sets record
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. — The Castleton men’s track and field team opened the 2021-22 indoor campaign Saturday afternoon, competing in the Smith Winter Classic against a host of fellow northeast programs.
David Harvey highlighted the meet with a program record-breaking time of 8.75 seconds in the 60 meter hurdles, besting the previous mark of 8.80 set in 2018. His time was enough to qualify for NCAA Regionals. Harvey would also register a top-10 finish in the long jump with his flight of 5.99 meters.
Trever Rose placed second in the shot put with a mark of 14.33 meters — he currently ranks 13th in the nation for the event.
Also sporting a ranking is Jaxson Emerton — he’s in the top-50 in the long jump and placed third this afternoon at 6.31 meters, marking his debut in the event.
Ian Maier posted a top-10 finish in the 400 meter dash with his time of 54.39 seconds. Taylor Bourn did the same in the 200 meter dash, crossing the finish line in 24.92 seconds.
Castleton also had a strong showing in the shot put as Ben Reid and Harrison Leombruno placed eighth and ninth respectively.
On the women’s side, Lauren Folland earned a fourth-place finish in the shot put with a distance of 10.49 meters. She’ll look to chase her own program record of 11.23 meters as the season progresses.
Shay Lawrence placed sixth in the 60 meter dash with a time of 8.54 seconds. She also took part in the 200 meter dash, where she took 16th. Maizy Mooney was just ahead of Lawrence in the 200 meters — she placed 15th.
Hannah Coupas enjoyed a strong performance in the long jump as she placed seventh, leaping 4.55 meters. Taylor Ross, who was named Little East Conference Rookie Field Athlete of the Week on Monday, also shined in the jumps, placing fourth in the triple jump with a 9.40-meter mark.
The Spartans are back in action Jan. 15, traveling to the Middlebury Winter Classic.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
CU 1, William Smith 1
GENEVA, N.Y. — The Castleton University women’s hockey team went into overtime for just the second time all season in Saturday afternoon’s game against William Smith College, but a scoreless extra period resulted in a 1-1 tie against the Herons.
Both teams scored their goals in the third period. The Spartans’ goal, which tied the game at 1-1, came from Courtney Gauthier on an assist from Brooke Greenwood and Darby Palisi.
Castleton hosts Connecticut College, SUNY Potsdam and Colby College in the annual Spartan Invitational this weekend. The Spartans will kick the festivities off with a matchup against Connecticut College Friday with puck drop set for 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
RIC 60, Castleton 46
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Castleton University women’s basketball team dropped its Little East Conference opener on Saturday afternoon, falling 60-46 at Rhode Island College.
The Spartans (4-3, 0-1 LEC) struggled from the floor, shooting just 27.6 percent overall (16 of 58) while making 28.0 percent from three (7 of 25).
Ryleigh Coloutti had a team-high 12 points for the Spartans, shooting 5-for-14 and adding four rebounds and two steals. Kelly Vuz joined Coloutti in double figures with 11 points, five rebounds and three assists.
Castleton is at Colby-Sawyer on Wednesday at 7 p.m. for a non-conference matchup.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
RIC 84, Castleton 64
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Castleton University men’s basketball team fell in Little East Conference action on Saturday evening, dropping its league-opener by a final score of 84-64 at Rhode Island College.
RIC led by six points at the break, but really broke the game open in the second half.
Remy Brown scored a team-high 15 points for Castleton, followed by Eric Shaw’s 13 points in the contest.
RIC had four players in double figures, led by a game-high 30 points from Keyshaun Jacobs.
Castleton (5-4) returns to the hardwood Wednesday night at Fitchburg State at 6 p.m.
UVM road trip
The University of Vermont men’s basketball team (6-3) begins a two-game trip to “The Ocean State” on Tuesday when it visits Providence (8-1) at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center. Tip-off is slated for 6:30 p.m.
Vermont guard Justin Mazzulla returns to his home state on the two-game road trip. A native of Johnston, Rhode Island, Mazzulla grew up minutes away from Providence’s Dunkin’ Donuts Center. Mazzulla has played one other collegiate game in his home state — the transfer faced Rhode Island as a member of George Washington in 2019.
UVM is looking for its first victory over Providence in the ninth all-time meeting between the New England counterparts. The Friars took an 80-58 victory over the Catamounts when they last met in 2016. All eight games have been played in Rhode Island, in the series that dates back to Dec. 19, 1942.
Providence enters Tuesday’s matchup with wins in four of its last five games. The Friars’ lone loss came on November 23 when they suffered a 58-40 loss to Virginia in the Legends Classic.
