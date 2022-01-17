MARSHFIELD, Mass. — After her three-goal, one-assist performance in the Castleton University women’s hockey team’s 5-2 win over NEC this weekend, Brooke Greenwood was named the New England Hockey Conference Player of the Week.
After Castleton (6-6-2, 4-3-1 NEHC) went down early in the first period, the junior responded quickly with her first goal of the day, cutting hard to the crease where teammate Courtney Gauthier set her up for the one-time shot to level the score.
Greenwood’s second score of the afternoon came in a similar scenario in the second period, where she camped out in front of net, getting multiple shots on goal before finally finding paydirt to give the Spartans the lead.
The junior’s third and final goal of the day — the eventual game-winner — came on a shot sent in from Katherine Campoli. Greenwood found herself in front of goal once again and was able to redirect the shot around NEC’s goalie and in for her first career hat-trick. Greenwood would later add an assist to give herself a career-best four point day.
Just over halfway through the regular season, the junior continues to build on a career-best campaign in which she has scored six goals and assisted on another five, both either surpassing or tying her previous bests.
Greenwood and the rest of the Castleton women’s hockey team will look to build on their recent success, with their next matchup against No. 9 Norwich set for Friday.
Norwich University goaltender Leocadia Clark, of Stowe, was named Goalie of the Week.
Clark made a career-high 32 saves to backstop Norwich to a 2-1 win over UMass Boston in a game the Cadets were outshot. Clark made all 15 saves in the first period to keep NU in the game after being outshot 15-5 by the Beacons in the opening frame. Clark is 5-0-0 on the season and stayed perfect in her career, improving to 10-0-0 all-time.
Clark is the second Norwich women’s hockey goalie to earn NEHC Goalie of the Week honors after Alexa Berg earned the honor on Dec. 13.
Norwich remained ninth in the latest USCHO.com National Poll released on Monday afternoon.
H.S. SPORTS
Postponements
Snow caused a flurry of postponements for games scheduled on Monday.
The Otter Valley girls basketball home game against Burr and Burton was moved to Thursday.
The Mount St. Joseph basketball doubleheader that was slated to have the MSJ girls play Mill River and the Mountie boys playing Woodstock was postponed.
The Rutland girls hockey game at CVU was postponed as well.
The Poultney boys basketball home against Bellows Falls and Fair Haven boys basketball away game at Granville were also postponed.
Poultney will now host the Terriers on Feb. 12 at 12:30 p.m.
The Fair Haven-Granville game was moved to Jan. 29 with a varsity tip-off time at 2:30 p.m.
MEN’S T&F
CU’s Bostick honored
Castleton freshman JaQuincy Bostick was named the Little East Conference Rookie of the Week in men’s track and field on Monday.
Bostick after placed third in the long jump with his leap of 6.23 meters at the Middlebury Winter Classic. That mark ranks him sixth in the LEC this season, and 27th in New England, and help the Spartans to a fourth-place team finish.
NORDIC SKIING
Saunus 2nd
PAUL SMITHS, N.Y. — The Castleton men’s and women’s Nordic skiing teams wrapped up the weekend’s Paul Smith’s Invitational with a 12K race Saturday morning, each boasting top-10 finishers in the season’s first meet.
Freshman Annika Saunus highlighted a strong performance on the women’s side, finishing in second place with a time of 47:57.2. Saunus finished the first 6K in the lead with a time of 23:54 before ultimately being passed by eventual winner Dolcie Tanguay. Emily Greene also put together a solid race, crossing the line in seventh with a time of 50:52.
Andrew Doherty paced the men’s team in the 12K, earning a seventh-place finish to give him his second top-10 finish of the weekend. The senior finished the first 6K in 19:10 — good enough for seventh — before ultimately crossing the line in ninth with a time of 39:21.
