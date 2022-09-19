PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Castleton University junior Emily Harris was rewarded for her standout play, earning Little East Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors on Monday.
Harris earned the honor after scoring five goals with four assist for 14 points in a 2-1 week for the Spartans.
She erupted for three goals with two assists in a 9-0 league victory over UMass Dartmouth before capping the week with a two-assist performance in a 3-2 come-from-behind non-conference win at New England College.
Harris opened the week scoring both Castleton goals in a 6-2 setback at RPI. The junior leads the LEC in goals (11), assists (7) and points (29) this season.
The Spartans (4-3) are back on home turf against Eastern Connecticut State on Friday, looking to earn their third LEC victory.
MEN'S SOCCER
Soto-Burgos tabbed
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Castleton University men's soccer team goalie Andres Soto-Burgos was named Little East Conference Goalie of the Week, as announced by the league on Monday.
Soto-Burgos earned the honor after stopping each of the five shots on goal he faced in the Spartans' 1-0 conference-opening victory over Southern Maine Saturday, which was Castleton’s lone match of the week.
For the season, Soto-Burgos has a goals against average of 1.84 and he has made 27 saves. He's earned the decision in all five Castleton games.
The Spartans (2-2-1) host Nichols College on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Murray tabbed
BOSTON — University of Vermont men's soccer junior Max Murray has been named the America East Offensive Player of the Week. The conference announced its weekly awards on Monday afternoon.
Murray registered goals in both games for the Catamounts who went 2-0 last week. The midfielder began the week with the clinching goal in Vermont's 2-1 victory over then-undefeated Cornell. Murray and the Catamounts returned to Virtue Field and defeated UC Irvine 2-1, with the Kennebunkport, Maine native scoring the game's first goal.
Murray is currently riding a three-game goal streak, which stretches back to Sept. 10 when he scored against Harvard. The junior's three goals and six points this season are already career highs. Murray is the first Catamount to earn the weekly offensive honor this season.
Vermont returns to action on Wednesday with a trip to Loudonville, N.Y. to face Siena. Kickoff against the Saints is slated for 4 p.m. and will broadcast live on ESPN+. The Catamounts will be back at Virtue Field on Saturday when they host Binghamton in their conference opener. Kickoff for that game is slated for 7 p.m.
H.S. SPORTS
Postponements
Inclement weather washed out a handful of local high school sporting events Monday afternoon.
The undefeated Fair Haven girls soccer team was scheduled to play at Rutland County rival Mill River, but that game was postponed to Thursday, Oct. 13 at 4 p.m. in North Clarendon.
The Slaters' golf team was scheduled to host Otter Valley and Long Trail at Bomoseen Golf Club and that was also postponed with a makeup date to be determined.
Rutland's home golf match at Rutland Country Club and the RHS boys soccer home game against Middlebury were postponed as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.