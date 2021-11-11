PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Coming off one of the best offensive seasons in program history, Castleton University field hockey’s Emily Harris was named Little East Conference (LEC) Rookie of the Year, as announced by the conference Thursday afternoon.
The sophomore also earned a spot on the All-Conference First Team while teammate Kaitlin Bardellini — the reigning LEC Rookie of the Year — earned All-Conference Second Team recognition after a strong junior campaign.
Harris wrapped up her sophomore season with 30 goals — the most in the nation — as well as four assists, leading her to a conference-best 64 points on the year. By season’s end, she was named LEC Rookie of the Week three times and LEC Offensive Player of the Week four times.
After being held scoreless in the Spartans’ season-opener, Harris made a statement in their next match against Morrisville, scoring five goals en route to an 8-1 win. Later in the month, the sophomore exploded once again in a six-goal, two-assist effort in a 14-2 win over Russell Sage. Her six goals and 14 points represented the most scored in a single game in the program’s modern era, and would push Harris to 14 goals through eight games.
The sophomore would add another goal over her next three games before scoring 15 times over the team’s last seven contests, including five multi-score efforts. In Castleton’s final game of the year, Harris scored all four of the Spartans’ goals in a win over Bridgewater State, setting the program’s new single-season record and solidifying herself as the top scorer in the nation.
Bardellini was the captain of this 2021 team, and did an excellent job of leading the Spartans’ young core. Through the team’s 18 games, the junior tallied six goals and 11 assists, the latter of which led the LEC.
Bardellini’s first points of the season came in her one-goal, one-assist effort against Morrisville, which she followed up with another assist in their ensuing game against Middlebury.
The highlight of Bardellini’s season came in the team’s 14-2 win over Russell Sage, in which she tallied three goals and a career-best three assists. The Northfield, N.H. native would add three more assists over the team’s final three games to bring her total to 11, pacing the conference and setting a new career-high for the year.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UVM 71, Northern Iowa 57
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The University of Vermont men’s basketball team opened the regular season in style beating Northern Iowa 71-57.
UVM jumped out to a four-point lead at the half and controlled the early stretch of the second half to break the game open, leading by 17 with 10:15 to play.
The Panthers went on a 7-0 run to cut the lead to 10, but the Catamounts responded with a 5-0 run of their own and led by double digits the rest of the way.
Ben Shungu led the Catamounts with 19 points, followed by Isaiah Powell with 17.
UVM (1-0) is at nationally-ranked Maryland on Saturday.
