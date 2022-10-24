KILLINGWORTH, Conn. — After returning a kickoff for a touchdown to help preserve a second-half lead on Saturday, Castleton University football's Damiyr Martinez was named the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference's Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday afternoon.
After Keystone College drew within one score in the fourth quarter, Martinez fielded the kick-off and returned it 89 yards to the end zone to keep Castleton's cushion at two touchdowns and swing momentum back in favor of the Spartans.
The score gave Castleton a 28-13 lead. It was the second kick-return touchdown of his career, the other coming last season at Maritime (N.Y.). He also had a big day on defense, racking up eight tackles and an interception in the victory.
Castleton continues its pursuit of the 2022 ECFC title on Saturday when it hosts Alfred State at Dave Wolk Stadium at noon.
H.S. SPORTS
SVL champions
Eleven different schools were crowned Southern Vermont League divisional champions over the weekend.
Boys soccer divisional winners were Mount Anthony (3-1-2) in the A, Hartford (5-0) in the B, Rivendell (8-0) in the C and Arlington (10-0) in the D.
Rutland and Burr and Burton tied for the girls soccer A Division crown with 5-1 records and a split of their season series, while Fair Haven (8-0), Leland & Gray (6-0-1) and Proctor (7-0) all went undefeated to win the respective B, C and D crowns.
Bellows Falls nosed out BBA for the A Division field hockey title with a 4-1-1 record and Woodstock topped all B Division schools with a 9-0 mark in league play.
FIELD HOCKEY
Harris tabbed
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Castleton University field hockey team's Emily Harris was named the LEC Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season after scoring five goals with six assists in a 2-0 week for the Spartans.
She opened the week scoring two goals with four assists in a 7-1 conference victory at Salem State before scoring three times with a pair of helpers in an 8-1 league triumph at Westfield State.
Harris leads the LEC and all levels of the NCAA in goals (28) and points (70) this season, while her 14 assists lead the LEC and are the second-most in the nation.
MEN'S SOCCER
CU 2, NVU-Johnson 1
JOHNSON — The Castleton University men's soccer team wrapped up their non-conference schedule with a matchup against NVU Johnson Sunday afternoon, scoring goals in the 89th and 90th minutes to complete another dramatic, come-from-behind victory.
The Spartans (6-9-2, 2-4-1 LEC) held a firm lead in shots (15-3), shots on goal (8-1) and corners (6-3) in the contest, but waited until the 89th and 90th minutes to get the game-tying and game-winning goals from Charlie Cisneros and Jacob Henderson to earn the 2-1 win.
Castleton got out to a strong start in Sunday's match, getting great looks from Ben Stewart and Matt Spiller, but were unable to find paydirt with the Badgers' Patrick Austin making four saves.
It appeared as though the sides were headed into the break level at zero, but a penalty kick in the 43rd minute — their only shot on goal of the game — gave NVU-Johnson (4-10-2, 1-7-1 NAC) a surprising lead at halftime.
The Spartans kept the pressure on, getting six more shots off in the first 40 of the half, but only two found their way on net and both were handled by Austin. Finally, with 1:35 left on the clock, Cisneros was able to corral a rebound after a long throw from Lucas McCane got into the box and sent it into the back of the net with his left foot to tie the game at one.
After scoring the tying goal, Castleton was hungry for the win, and drew a corner with the clock winding down on a blocked shot from Adolphe Alfani. Hurrying to get the ball in, Toby Ritzkowski lined up the corner and sent a ball toward the near post where Henderson leapt and send a beautiful header into the far corner of the goal with just five seconds remaining to hand the Spartans to 2-1 win in improbable fashion.
Next up for Castleton is their regular-season finale against UMass Boston Saturday, with kickoff set for 1 p.m.
