CASTLETON — Castleton University senior Nick Ojala was named the LEC Golf Player of the Week on Monday.
Ojala, from Proctor, fired a 2-over 74 to place second overall and lead Castleton to a first-place team finish at the NVU-Johnson Invitational, which was contested at the 6,195-yard Stowe Country Club.
The Spartans are set to compete at the Duke Nelson Invitational at Ralph Myhre Golf Course in Middlebury on Saturday and Sunday.
MEN'S SOCCER
UVM 2, Princeton 1
PRINCETON, N.J. — A pair of early first-half goals lifted the University of Vermont (2-1-1) to a 2-0 victory over Ivy League favorite Princeton (0-1-1) on Monday afternoon at Sherrerd Field.
The Catamounts defeat the Tigers 2-0 for the second consecutive season.
The Catamounts took a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute on an own goal by the Tigers. A failed clear ricocheted off a Princeton defender and into the back of the net for the opening tally.
UVM's lead doubled on Yves Borie's first goal of the season, coming in the 23rd minute. The graduate student hammered a shot home after Joe Morisson's corner kick rebounded off the back post.
Princeton tested the Catamounts in the 43rd minute when Ryan Winkler directed a deep shot towards the lower right corner, but Nate Silveira (six saves) dove to his left to make the save.
The Tigers applied pressure in the second half in search of a goal. Princeton outshot Vermont 9-4 in the frame to close the game with a 16-8 shot advantage.
Borie's goal was his first since the game-winning tally against New Hampshire in the 2021 America East Championship.
Silveira registered his second shutout of the season, and 15th in his career. He ranks in a tie for sixth on the program's all-time list.
The Catamounts return home to Virtue Field on Saturday when it hosts Harvard at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.