TORONTO — Former Castleton University football star Chris Rice signed with the Canadian Football League's Toronto Argonauts on Monday.
The Bethel, Connecticut, native holds Castleton program records with 69 tackles for a loss and 26.5 sacks. He is also the all-time leader with eight forced fumbles, and ranks No. 2 with four blocked kicks and 13 quarterback hurries. His 228 career tackles rank seventh all-time in program history.
The defensive lineman earned Eastern Collegiate Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019 and 2021, and finished second in the nation in tackles for a loss in 2021.
Toronto is the defending CFL champion, having beaten the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23 in the 109th Grey Cup last November. The Argonauts are the CFL's all-time leader in championships with 18 in 24 appearances.
MEN'S TENNIS
Phelan honored
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Castleton University senior Andy Phelan earned Little East Conference Rookie of the Week honors in men's tennis as announced by the conference on Monday.
Phelan, in his first collegiate season, kept his undefeated spring going against NVU-Lyndon, claiming a 6-0, 6-2 victory at No. 5 singles with an 8-2 doubles win alongside Dylan Miller at flight three.
The Mount Mansfield product is one of many standouts for a Castleton men's team that is a perfect 3-0. The Spartans have won 25 or 27 matches in their opening three contests.
Castleton is at Norwich on Thursday. The Spartans shutout the Cadets in their matchup on March 12.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Orr tabbed again
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — For the third week in a row, Riley Orr, of the Castleton University baseball team, has been named the Little East Conference Pitcher of the Week per Monday's release.
The senior right-handed pitcher started the front end of the Spartans' Saturday doubleheader at Fisher, holding the Falcons scoreless en route to his second victory of the year. Orr fanned 10 hitters – his second consecutive double-digit strikeout performance – while walking one with three hits allowed.
The eight-inning, 107-pitch affair marks the longest outing of his career. After 21 innings without allowing a run, Orr's ERA has fallen to 2.13 for the spring.
In national standings, Orr ranks 31st in WHIP (0.79) and 32nd in strikeouts (35) while ranking second in the LEC in both categories. The Castleton bullpen is slotted 35th in Division III with 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Rogers honored
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Castleton University softball freshman Alexis Rogers earned Little East Conference Rookie of the Week honors on Monday.
Rogers batted .600 (6-for-10) and slugged 1.000 with four doubles, six runs scored and two RBI at the dish in a 2-2 week for the Spartans. She won her collegiate debut in the pitcher’s circle as Castleton posted a 5-4 win over Saint Joseph (Conn.), allowing two earned runs while fanning five batters over six innings in addition to going 1-for-2 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored. Rogers was 4-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and two RBI in a 23-6 rout of Franciscan.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Sobel nabs POY
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College men's basketball player Alex Sobel has been named the D3hoops.com Player of the Year and was selected as both a National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and D3hoops.com All-American.
Sobel becomes the first Panther in program history to earn player of the year honors and has been tabbed to the NABC All-American team for the first time in his career. Last year, Sobel was named to the D3hoops.com fourth team, moving up to the first team this season.
The senior earned NABC First-Team All-District honors and D3hoops.com First-Team All-Region accolades for the second-consecutive year. The Panther was also named the NABC District 1 Player of the Year and the D3hoops.com Region 1 Most Oustanding Player.
He became the first player in conference history to be selected as both the NESCAC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season.
The senior was the fourth Panther to earn the league's player of the year laurel and the program's fifth defensive player of the year. He also landed a spot among the All-NESCAC First-Team honorees for the second-straight year.
Sobel had a phenomenal senior campaign for the Panthers on both ends of the floor, sprinkling his name throughout the Middlebury single-season and career record books.
He was second in Division III this winter in total blocks (101) and blocks per game (3.88).
He ended his career with 1,227 points, placing him 11th in Middlebury's record book
H.S. HOCKEY
Rotary Classic
ESSEX — Rutland High School hockey players Sierra McDermott and Graham Seidner took part in in the 37th annual Rotary All-Star Classic at the Essex Skating Facility on Saturday.
The event features the top high school senior girls and boys hockey players in the state.
The Austin Conference won both games, winning the girls game 4-1 and the boys game 2-0.
McDermott, competing for the Harris Conference, made six saves in the girls game.
