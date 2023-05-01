PROVIDENCE, R.I. — For the second week running and third time this season, the Castleton University softball team is home to the LEC Rookie of the Week.
Earning the honor for the first time in her career is first-year Samera Rideout, who batted an impressive .450 with seven runs, four doubles, 10 RBIs, and her second collegiate home run across six games.
The Rutland High alumna opened up her week going 3-for-8 in a series split against UMass Boston in which she totaled three RBIs in Game 1 en route to a 7-1 win, before having debatably her strongest series of the season in a sweep over SUNY Canton.
Playing in the team's annual Strike Out Cancer Games, Rideout opened up the scoring in Game 1 with a double to left, tallying two runs and an RBI in a 15-0 victory before going 3-for-3 with three doubles and three RBIs in another dominant Game 2 win.
The freshman wrapped up the week going a combined 2-for-6 with three runs and three RBIs in a tightly-contested series against Southern Maine, with her final hit of the week also serving as the freshman's second career home run that sparked the Spartans' comeback.
With just two games left in the regular season, Rideout leads Castleton in batting average (.390), and RBIs (25), while ranking second in hits (32), doubles (8) and home runs (2).
She has registered a hit in six straight games will look to extend that streak heading into the playoffs as Castleton hosts Western Connecticut Saturday, May 6 in their regular-season finale.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Fusion roster
MANCHESTER — The Vermont Fusion women's soccer team announced a handful of 2023 roster commitments on Monday.
Manchester-based forward Grace Pinkus, of UMass Amherst, and outside midfielder Maddie Kiely, Fairfield University, are joined by Castleton University defender Rachel Medina.
International midfielders Guadalupe Amicone (Lincoln Trail College; Buenos Aires, Argentina) and Melike Dincel (LSU-Shreveport) bring a global perspective to the roster.
The Fusion kicks off the 2023 campaign at home on Saturday, May 20 at 5 p.m. vs. rival Rhode Island Rogues.
UNIFIED
MAU 47, OV 46
BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony Unified basketball team led Otter Valley by one at the half on Monday at Kates Gymnasium and that ended up being the deficit when the final buzzer rang as MAU won 47-46.
"The gym was full of fans for both teams and was full of energy," said Otters coach Brooke Kimball. "Displays of sportsmanship were on full display."
Otter Valley was led by Tearsa Elrick with 16 points and right behind her was Alyssa Wade with 14.
Adding six points was Peyton Chisamore, while Jacob Pockett and Tanner Derepentigny both had four and Madison Mitchell had two.
Midd 46, MRU 43
MIDDLEBURY — The Mill River Unified basketball team fell to Middlebury 46-43 in the Minutemen's regular-season finale on Monday.
The Minutemen led by two the half and four after three, but the Tigers pushed ahead in the fourth. Jayden Mahoney scored nine points in the fourth, all on 3s, to give Middlebury the lead late in the game.
The Tigers were paced by Mahoney's 20 points, followed by Stephen Nucciolo with 14. Nick Bakerian added eight, while Melissa Calvo-Santis and Shaynne Wedge both had two.
Middlebury was led by Matt Kennedy with 20 points. Avery Burney had 10 and Richie Connors had nine, while Sidney Mozzer and Macy Rasco both added two.
TRACK & FIELD
Cornwall Steeplefest
CORNWALL, N.Y. — Fair Haven track and field's Ava Shull and Nate Young competed in Monday's Cornwall Steeplefest hosted by Cornwall High School.
In the girls 2000-meter steeplechase, Shull finished in 17th with a time of 8 minutes, 41.68 seconds.
In the boys 3000-meter steeplechase, Young was 42nd in 12:21.68.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.