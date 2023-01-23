MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Izabella Segui, of the Castleton University women's hockey team, was announced as a member of the New England Hockey Conference's weekly honor roll, per the league's Monday release.
The sophomore goaltender scored her fifth win of the season against New England College on Friday, amassing 27 saves with just one goal allowed. Segui also posted 27 saves in the Spartans' matchup with the Pilgrims earlier in the season, a 4-3 overtime victory. The Newington, Conn. native is 5-2-0 on the year with an unblemished 4-0 mark in NEHC play.
This is Segui's second career weekly honor from the league after earning Goaltender of the Week recognition on Dec. 12. The Spartans have been represented in four consecutive NEHC weekly awards releases.
H.S. SPORTS
Snow washed away every game on the local high school sports slate on Monday.
The lone Rutland County girls basketball game on the schedule was wiped out as Fair Haven was slated to travel to Brattleboro. That game was moved to Wednesday. Feb. 8.
The Mount St. Joseph boys basketball team was scheduled to host Mount Anthony on Monday. No makeup date is available at the time, but MSJ athletic director Dan Elliot was working to confirm a date.
The Mill River boys basketball team was scheduled to play at White River Valley and that game was moved to Thursday. Snow is in the forecast for Wednesday night into Thursday morning as well.
The West Rutland boys basketball team was scheduled to be at Arlington on Monday. That game was moved to Wednesday, Feb. 15.
The Poultney boys basketball team's away game at neighboring Whitehall in New York State was postponed.
The Green Mountain boys basketball team's game at Rivendell Academy was also postponed.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bratt 64, OV 41
BRANDON — The Otter Valley boys basketball team fell to Division I Brattleboro 64-41 Saturday afternoon at the House of Noise.
The loss dropped OV to 4-6.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Sobel honored
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College men's basketball forward Alex Sobel was named NESCAC Player of the Week honors for the third time this season. The award marks the sixth time that Sobel has been presented with the conference accolade in his career.
Sobel averaged 24.5 points per game, 14.5 rebounds per game and 3.0 blocked shots per game while leading the Panthers past a pair of top-10 opponents last week.
The forward tallied a career-high 31 points to go along with 16 boards and five blocks to secure an 86-82 win over #4 Keene State.
On Saturday against #6 Williams, Sobel recorded another double-double (18 points, 13 rebounds) to help Middlebury record the 60-55 victory.
The senior registered his 33rd career double-double and 11th of the season
In the Panther record books, Sobel currently sits in a tie for 18th with 1,067 career points, fifth in rebounds with 711 and second in blocks with 228.
He is currently ranked in the top 10 in the country in double-doubles, blocks and blocks per game.
The forward has scored double-digit points in every game this season and has recorded at least one blocked shot in 42-straight contests.
Sobel and the rest of the Panthers will host two home contests this weekend. On Friday, Middlebury welcomes Bates at 7 p.m. and will entertain Tufts on Saturday at 3 p.m.
