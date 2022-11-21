PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Following a standout two games, Castleton University women's basketball guard Kelly Vuz was named the Little East Conference Player of the Week on Monday.
Vuz, a Castleton graduate student, averaged 23 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in a 1-1 week for the Spartans.
She went off for a career-high 29 points on 10 of 18 shooting from the field with a 6-for-6 performance at the stripe in Castleton’s 56-50 win over NVU-Lyndon. She also notched six rebounds, two assists and two steals. The graduate guard followed that up with a 17-points performance versus NVU-Johnson.
Heading into the week, Vuz was leading the LEC in scoring with 18.5 points per game.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Greenwood tabbed
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Brooke Greenwood, of the Castleton University women's hockey team earned a spot on the New England Hockey Conference's weekly honor roll per league announcement Monday.
In a 1-1 weekend for the Spartans, Greenwood tallied goals in both contests and chipped in a helper in Saturday's victory at Salem State. The Brampton, Ontario native got Castleton on the board against Southern Maine in Friday's 4-3 loss, winning 17 of 24 faceoffs as well. On Saturday, Greenwood had the Spartans' first score once again and helped orchestrate the game's final goal with an assist.
Greenwood's recognition is her first of the 2022-23 campaign as the senior forward was a one-time NEHC Player of the Week last season. As of Monday, she led the squad in points with seven, scoring three goals with a quartet of dimes.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Ferrero All-American
MIDDLEBURY — Kelly Ferrero, of the Middlebury College volleyball team, was named an American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-American.
Ferrero earned a place as an honorable-mention selection, becoming the second Panther in as many seasons to All-American accolades from the organization.
Ferrero was tabbed a First-Team AVCA All-Region honoree in 2022 after being named an honorable mention selection a year ago.
The junior was one of just three Panthers to play in all 83 sets this season.
Ferrero led the NESCAC with 442 digs and 5.33 digs per set, ranking 34th nationally in the latter.
Ferrero is back for her final season next year and enters with 966 career digs.
