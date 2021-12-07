WORCESTER, Mass. — Castleton University sophomore Sampson Wilkins was named the New England Wrestling Association’s Rookie of the Week on Tuesday, as announced by the league.
Wilkins finished second at the Ted Reese Invitational on Saturday, marking the second week in a row he has placed No. 2 in a tournament. He finished 3-1 with a pin and a pair of wins via decision, while his only loss came in the championship bout to nationally-ranked Paul Detwiler of Coast Guard.
Castleton is back in action on Saturday at Southern Maine for the Little East Quad.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Providence 68, UVM 58
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The University of Vermont men’s basketball team ran into a tough Providence College team and lost ... Tuesday night at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.
The Friars scored the first 11 points of the game and didn’t trail from there.
Nate Watson and A.J. Reeves had 24 points apiece to pace Providence.
Ben Shungu had 20 points on 8-for-18 shooting for the Catamounts, while Ryan Davis added 19 points.
UVM (6-4) is at Brown University on Friday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Utterback honored
BOSTON – Vermont junior Emma Utterback has been named America East Player of the Week after leading the Catamounts in a 2-0 week at home. The conference made the announcement on Monday.
Utterback averaged 14.5 points on 55.6% shooting as the Catamounts defeated LIU, 52-51 and Loyola Chicago, 72-62, with both wins coming at Patrick Gym. The guard hit 10 of 18 attempts from the floor and averaged 5.5 rebounds. Utterback also averaged 2.5 assists.
Sunday’s victory over Loyola Chicago was a career day for the Greenwood, Indiana native. Utterback converted on 7 of 13 field goal attempts and cashed in nine free throws en route to a career-high 23 points. The junior also pulled in eight rebounds.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Midd staff tabbed
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury field hockey coaching staff earned National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Regional Coaching Staff of the Year honors for the third consecutive time.
Head coach Katharine DeLorenzo and assistant coaches Lauran McNally and Andrea Way guided the Panthers to their fourth-straight national championship, becoming the first team to ever achieve the feat.
The coaching staff led the team to a perfect 15-0 regular-season record while finishing the year with an unblemished 22-0 mark. The 22 victories set a new program record for most wins in a season and was the first time since 2007 that a Division III field hockey team finished the season undefeated.
Middlebury concluded the year on a 30-game unbeaten streak, winning 16-consecutive games in NCAA Tournament play dating back to the 2017 season. The Panthers recorded their 47th straight win on Kohn Field when they shut out Tufts in the NCAA Regional Final.
The Middlebury coaching staff will now be placed on the ballot for NFHCA National Coaching Staff of the Year which is set to be released on Thursday, Jan. 13.
