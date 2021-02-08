WELLESLEY, Mass. — Facing Babson for a second consecutive Saturday, the Castleton men’s hockey team fell 6-1 at Babson Skating Center.
The game got off to a fast-paced start. Midway through the first period, Cory Ellerton was called for hooking and Babson saw the first power play opportunity of the game. Nick Rosa snuck a wrister past the glove hand of Brandon Collett to give the Beavers a 1-0 lead.
Collett registered 14 saves in the opening session as Babson outshot Castleton 15-8.
Just over four minutes into the second period, Ryan Black extended Babson’s lead. Rosa was credited with an assist. The Spartans’ deficit grew to three as Chris Rooney found the back of the net just a few minutes later.
Glenn Wiswell scored Castleton’s first goal of the season in the final seconds of the period off a feed from Anton Tarvainen. It marked the 30th of the senior captain’s career. With one more goal, he’ll be the program’s 10th all-time leading goal scorer.
In the final frame, the Beavers netted a trio of goals, including a second for Black.
Collett made 38 saves in his second start of the season. Kyle Alaverdy assumed netminding duties in the final 10 minutes and stopped all four shots sent his way. s.
Castleton is scheduled to travel to Albertus Magnus on Friday.
NORDIC SKIING
CU at Vt. Cup
WOODSTOCK — Fresh off Saturday’s race, the Castleton University men’s and women’s Nordic ski teams took part in day two of the Vermont Cup on Sunday at the Woodstock Nordic Center.
Emily Greene, competing in the U23 grouping, earned an overall 24th-place finish while finishing third in her grouping. Greene’s time of 37:25.9 in the 10-kilometer classic was an improvement from her previous race as she shaved off over four minutes from her finish at Prospect Mountain, a week ago.
The men were led by Antonio Mannino who earned an overall 26th-place finish in the 10-kilometer classic with a time of 30:20.0. Competing in the U20 grouping, Mannino earned a fourth-place finish out of seven racers in that group.
Alex Williams followed behind Mannino as he competed in the U23 grouping. Earning an overall 29th-place finish, Williams placed eighth in the group with a time of 31:00.6.
Shawn Allen rounded out the scoring for the Spartans as he completed the race with a time of 35:15.3. Allen earned an overall finish of 36th-place while finishing seventh in the U20 grouping.
A few Southern Vermont League high school skiers also competed on in Sunday’s freestyle. Mount Anthony’s Peter McKenna finished in 27th. while Rutland’s Brady Geisler and Phil Mahar were 30th and 34th respectively. MAU’s Maggie Payne was 21st in the women’s race.
Twin Valley’s Luke Rizio was second in the U16 boys race and MAU’s Finn Payne was 15th. The Patriots’ Eden White was 12th in the girls race, while Chittenden Nordic’s Erin Geisler was 19th.
On Saturday, Mannino had finished 30th overall in the 15k classic, but was sixth among U20 racers. Williams was 31st overall and seventh in the U20s. Allen was 32nd overall and ninth among the U23 group.
The Castleton Nordic teams will be back in action Feb. 20 as they compete in the Vermont Cup at Craftsbury.
WORLD CUP
Weekend recap
Middlebury College’s Erik Arvidsson finished 45th in Saturday’s FIS World Cup Alpine skiing super G event in Germany with a time of 1:15.50. Travis Ganong was the top American finisher in 12th, followed by Bryce Bennett (39th) and Jared Goldberg (40th).
In cross country skiing in Ulricehamn, Sweden, Stratton Mountain skier Jessie Diggins finished third in Saturday’s freestyle sprint final, behind the Swedish duo of Maja Dahlqvist and Johanna Hagstroem.
Sadie Maubet Bjornsen was 15th and Hannah Halvorsen was 23rd, SMS’s Julia Kern 38th, while Stratton teammates Sophie Caldwell Hamilton and Alayna Sonnesyn were 40th and 43rd respectively.
Simi Hamilton finished 28th in the men’s freestyle sprint, the second American finisher behind Kevin Bolger in 23rd.
Hamilton and Bolger teamed up to finished sixth in the teamsprint finals on Sunday with a time of 18:32.11. The Italian duo of Francesco de Fabiani and Federico Pellegrino won the race.
Diggins and Maubet Bjornsen were fourth in the women’s teamsprint finals with a time of 19:40.49. Kern and Caldwell Hamilton were 12th.
Pelham, New Hampshire’s Eric Loughran was ninth in Saturday’s aerials event at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah.
Loughran had a score of 70.47 and was third among Americans behind Justin Schoenfeld and Christopher Lillis. Switzerland’s Noe Roth won with a score of 126.70.
Shelburne’s Megan Nick finished 21st in the women’s aerials event with a score of 57.01. A pair of Americans made the podium with Winter Vinecki in second and Kaila Kuhn in third. Australia’s Danielle Scott won the event with a score of 90.59.
In snowboarding, Stratton Winter Sports Club’s Dylan Udolf was 45th in Saturday’s parallel giant slalom in Bannoye, Russia. He finished 48th in the parallel slalom race on Sunday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Schedule shuffling
LYNDONVILLE — The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball team has yet to play its first game, but the Hornets are trying.
They saw both weekend home games postponed against Clarkson University and Fisher College.
Fisher will now come to NVU-Lyndon’s Stannard Gymnasium on Feb. 16 with tip-off at 6 p.m. and Fisher will be in town on Feb. 18 for a 4 p.m. tip-off.
The Hornets have two Poultney players on their roster in Levi Haviland and Jon Baker and also boast Fair Haven’s Cam Coloutti.
CORRECTIONAn article in Friday’s paper stated that 2020 was the Fair Haven bowling team’s first state championship, which is incorrect. The Slaters won the title in 2017 as well.
